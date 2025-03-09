Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.5% yield! Could this FTSE 100 stock potentially net investors a huge passive income?

7.5% yield! Could this FTSE 100 stock potentially net investors a huge passive income?

REITs can be great for passive income, but there are important traps to avoid. Stephen Wright thinks considering a FTSE 100 stock might mean a way round these.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors targeting passive income, I think real estate investment trusts (REITs) are well worth considering. And there’s one in particular that stands out to me right now. 

Shares in Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) currently come with a 7.5% dividend yield. While that’s true of a lot of REITs, there’s something that sets this one apart. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

REITs

REITs were first introduced in the 1960’s in the US. The ambition was to allow ordinary people to gain exposure to booming real estate prices. 

With property prices going ever higher, they arguably still serve that function. Instead of buying bricks and mortar, investors wanting exposure to property can buy shares in a REIT.

Different REITs do different things, but they all have a few things in common. Most obviously, they generate income by owning and leasing properties to tenants. 

REITs don’t pay tax on their profits. Instead, they return 90% of their income to shareholders via dividends, providing ordinary people a way of earning passive income from property.

Risks with REITs

Being required to distribute their profits means REITs can’t easily use their cash to buy more properties. And this means that growth opportunities can be limited.

To get around this, they typically do (at least) one of two things. The first is issue debt and the second is raise money via equity. But there are drawbacks to both. 

In the case of debt, it can put the company’s balance sheet in danger. Rising interest rates can make servicing debt more expensive and cut into earnings – and dividends. 

The trouble with issuing equity is it makes the existing shares worth less. If the number of shares outstanding goes up by 10%, the value of each share decreases 10%.

A best-in-class example?

Land Securities Group has done an extremely impressive job of keeping its share count steady, with the number of shares outstanding is roughly where it was 10 years ago. 

Compared with other FTSE 100 REITs, like LondonMetric Property (+80%) and Segro (+58%), this is very impressive. These companies have achieved better growth, but this has come at a cost.

At first sight, Land Securities Group doesn’t have the most attractive portfolio. It contains more offices and fewer warehouses than some of its competitors. And with a big chunk of retail in its portfolio, there’s an undeniably risky sector it has to deal with.

Despite this, the company’s focus on Central London real estate has meant occupancy levels are above 96%. And unlike some REITs, the dividend’s well-covered by earnings. 

Dilution

When it comes to REITs, I think investors have to account for dilution. The effect of getting a 9% dividend yield’s dampened if they have to reinvest half of it to offset a rising share count. 

That’s where Land Securities Group really shines. It doesn’t have the most exciting growth prospects, but – while there are no guarantees – the 7.5% dividend looks reasonably durable.

I think REITs can be a great choice for passive income investors. And Land Securities Group is definitely one that warrants a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc, LondonMetric Property Plc, and Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This former penny stock’s up over 1,000%! Can it 10x again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This electronics supplier has skyrocketed out of penny stock territory, thanks to a new and growing partnership with Elon Musk’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s 1 share I’m avoiding while searching for the top stocks to buy

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Robotics and automation are highly lucrative, but this UK enterprise has a lot left to prove before I’ll consider adding…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My largest dividend stock investment is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares his biggest dividend stock position, and this is why he remains bullish on this little-known enterprise that…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market tumbles, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett's gone through multiple stock market crashes and corrections. Here’s his advice for navigating volatile markets.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are a FTSE 100 winner. The stock had gone from strength to strength but has recently experienced some…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

3 top-notch dividend stocks to consider for a bigger, better SIPP

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Looking to generate a long-term retirement income in a SIPP with dividends? Zaven Boyrazian shares his three favourite income ideas…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for BT shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

With dividends rising again and yields above 5%, is BT Group one of the FTSE 100's most attractive dividend shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 5 cheap stocks to bounce back amid crazy volatility

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes the current volatility may represent an opportunity for eagle-eyed investors to snap up some cheap shares.…

Read more »