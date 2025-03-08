Stephen Wright thinks a strong competitive position that gives rise to impressive sales growth makes Informa one of the FTSE 100’s top growth stocks.

1 of the UK’s top growth stocks just fell 8% in a day. Is this my chance to buy?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I think Informa‘s (LSE:INF) one of the UK’s best growth stocks. But earlier this week, the stock fell 8% in a day after releasing its preliminary results for 2024.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 37, the stock looks expensive. Despite this, it’s on my list of stocks to consider buying right now.

Conferences and trade shows

The main part of Informa’s business comes from running conferences and trade shows. And these have a lot of very attractive prospects from an investment perspective.

First and foremost, they have extremely strong competitive positions. They’re the biggest and most important trade events for industry participants to attend.

Evidence of this comes from the fact the company has recovered so well from the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite a temporary shift online, live trade events have proved irreplaceable.

As a result, revenues are well ahead of their 2019 levels. The disruption notwithstanding, Informa has grown its total sales at a very impressive 11% a year over the last decade.

Cash generation

Impressive revenue growth driven by a strong competitive position is part of what makes Informa an outstanding company. But it’s also a business that generates a lot of cash.

A P/E ratio of 37 makes the stock look expensive, but this might not be the best way to value the stock. A look at the free cash the firm generates makes things look quite different.

Informa currently has a market-cap of £10.35bn and generated £812m in free cash in 2024. That implies a multiple of around 13, which isn’t particularly high at all.

The reason for this is the company has low capital requirements. It leases – rather than owns – the venues that host its events and collects fees from participants before settling its own costs.

Why’s the stock falling?

Informa’s latest report was very positive. Revenues for 2024 were up 11.4%, earnings per share rose 10.6%, and the company increased its dividend by 11.1%.

The reason the stock fell however, is the outlook for 2025 isn’t as positive. The year’s guidance is for underlying organic growth of around 5% – down from 11.6% in 2024.

Its events bring together global businesses and this means a potential trade war could have significant implications for the firm. This is a risk that looks highly relevant right now.

The company though, showed itself to be resilient when it came to the pandemic. And if it can handle that, I think it can handle most temporary things that might come its way.

I’m interested

The effects of the pandemic are still visible in Informa’s business. The company has much more debt than it had in 2018 and the number of shares outstanding is significantly higher.

As I see it though, both of these are opportunities. Even if underlying sales growth is limited, the business can boost its earnings by reducing its debt and buying back shares.

This is exactly what the firm’s planning on doing in 2025. And with the share price having dropped 8% in a day, it’s suddenly reached a level where I’m considering buying.