The Harbour Energy share price sinks 11.5% in a day. Can it recover?

Despite the oil and gas giant reporting a 65% increase in 2024 revenues, the Harbour Energy share price fell sharply. What’s going on?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Since March 2020, the Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR) share price has fallen 86%. Of all the FTSE 250 stocks, this makes it the third-worst performer. It also fell heavily yesterday (6 March) when the oil and gas producer announced its 2024 results.

The group’s performance includes around four months’ contribution from the Wintershall Dea portfolio of assets. These were acquired on 3 September, for consideration of $11.2bn (£8.7bn at current exchange rates). The deal has been described as “transformational” because it means the enlarged group will be producing more than twice as much as Harbour Energy’s previous output.

Investors appear unimpressed

But just prior to the purchase, the group’s stock market valuation was £2.2bn. It’s now – despite the significant uplift in production — only £3.1bn. It looks as though investors are sceptical about the deal.

However in 2024, Harbour Energy achieved production of 258,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd). This was 40% more than in 2023. And revenue was 65% higher at $6.2bn. For 2025, when the full benefit of the acquisition is realised, output is expected to be 450,000-475,000 boepd.

However, despite this revenue growth, the company’s bottom line has been severely impacted by the government’s energy profits levy, or windfall tax as it’s more commonly known.

The group made a post-tax loss of $93m versus a profit of $45m in 2023. However, the 2024 results do include $1.1bn of exceptional costs, including impairments and write-offs.

Amazingly, the company was subject to an effective tax rate of 108%. Fortunately, much of the Wintershall Dea portfolio falls outside the scope of the windfall tax. But the group’s still likely to face an eye-watering tax bill for the foreseeable future.

Cash is king

However, it’s cash that really matters. And in 2025, the company’s forecasting free cash flow (after tax and before shareholder distributions) of $1bn. This is based on a Brent crude price of $80 a barrel and a European gas price of $13/mscf (thousand standard cubic feet).

By comparison, oil’s currently trading at $70 and gas is just over $15. A $5 movement (up or down) in Brent crude is equivalent to $115m of cash a year. A $1 change in the gas price will have the same impact.

Based on current market prices, it therefore appears as though the group remains on target to deliver the $1bn of cash that’s been forecast. And with the dividend currently costing $455m a year, assuming all goes to plan, it will be covered more than twice by free cash.

But commodity prices can be volatile, so there are no guarantees that the $1bn will be achieved. And any sign of a shortfall could impact the dividend and investor confidence.

However, ignoring the disappointing market reaction to the results, I intend to remain a shareholder. Despite the enormous tax rate, the group’s cash generative. And there’s a bit of headroom, which should ensure the dividend’s maintained even if energy prices soften a little.

Also, the group’s price-to-book ratio is only 0.63 which, in my opinion, suggests the recent sell-off has gone too far. On this basis, investors looking to add an undervalued stock to their portfolios — and one offering a generous dividend — could consider buying Harbour Energy shares.