Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As tariffs shake the stock market, here are 2 discounted shares to consider buying

As tariffs shake the stock market, here are 2 discounted shares to consider buying

Great investments don’t all look the same. And on Stephen Wright’s list of shares to consider buying are two stocks that couldn’t be more different.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The time to buy shares is when they trade at discount prices. And with US tariffs shaking stocks on both sides of the Atlantic, I think there are some nice-looking opportunities for investors at the moment.

I’ve got an eye on two stocks in particular. The underlying businesses are very different but they have one important thing in common – the shares look like good value to me.

WH Smith

I thought I’d missed my chance on WH Smith (LSE:SMWH). I was looking at the stock with interest at the start of the year, but the share price jumped 14% at the end of January.

Since then though, the shares have fallen back and I’ve seized the opportunity to add the stock to my portfolio at what I think is a bargain price.

The thing with WH Smith is it’s actually two businesses – a high street division and a travel division. The first isn’t particularly attractive, but the second is.

WH Smith has announced plans to focus on its travel business. This is risky, as it’s much more vulnerable to a recession weighing on discretionary spending – like holidays.

But I think the decision is the right one. The travel ops generated £189m in profits last year and could alone be worth the current £1.4bn market cap.

If I’m right, investors might well have a margin of safety built into the current share price. And anything the company can get for its high street stores is a nice bonus. 

Celebrus

Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) is much less of a household name. And it’s a very different type of investment – this one is about consistent growth going forward. 

The stock is actually higher than it was at the start of February. But zoom out a bit and the share price is down 18% since the start of the year, so it’s trading at a discount to that level. 

Celebrus is a software firm with a product that allows businesses to see what customers are doing on their website or app in real-time. And it has been growing very impressively.

Source: Celebrus

The company operates on a subscription model and since 2021, annualised recurring revenues have been increasing by at least 20% per year. I think that’s impressive, but there are risks.

Celebrus has some significant competition and it gives away a lot in terms of size against some of its rivals. That’s something investors should keep in mind.

I think, however, this is reflected in a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of below 3. Compared to CoStar Group (11), Guidewire Software (16), or Tyler Technologies (13), the multiple is incredibly low.

Same… but different

Both WH Smith and Celebrus shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. But that’s where the similarities end, from my perspective.

WH Smith is a well-known business, but I think there’s more to the stock than meets the eye. And Celebrus doesn’t get much attention, but I’ve been buying it for my portfolio.

Noise from the US and its tariff threats have created uncertainty in the stock market. As a result, I think this is a great time to be looking for potential opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright positions in Celebrus Technologies and WH Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CoStar Group, Tyler Technologies, and WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With a new strategy, could BP shares become fashionable again?

| James Beard

After a change in direction, including a roll-back on some of its green pledges, our writer considers whether the time…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The Harbour Energy share price sinks 11.5% in a day. Can it recover?

| James Beard

Despite the oil and gas giant reporting a 65% increase in 2024 revenues, the Harbour Energy share price fell sharply.…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

My investment in this FTSE 250 stock is down 20%. What should I do?

| Stephen Wright

An investment in FTSE 250 pub chain JD Wetherspoon hasn’t been going the way Stephen Wright imagined. So what should…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE shares I’m considering before next month’s ISA deadline!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in an Individual Savings Account (ISA)? Here are a few…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index fund in 2019 is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses the FTSE 100's recent performance and reveals a higher-risk growth stock from the index for investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The ITV share price is down 27% in 5 years. Can it recover?

| Christopher Ruane

ITV doubled its earnings per share last year. But the ITV share price is still well below where it stood…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 darling is down 25% in the past month! Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a hot S&P 500 stock has dropped in the past few weeks -- and why his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Greggs share price is too tasty for me to ignore!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been nibbling a treat at what he hopes is a bargain price. Is the Greggs share price as…

Read more »