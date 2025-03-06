Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the Admiral share price jumps after profit nearly doubles, should I buy?

As the Admiral share price jumps after profit nearly doubles, should I buy?

The admiral share price has been steadily rising over the past couple of years, and the latest results give us a good idea why.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As we approach another year’s ISA deadline, I’ve been watching the Admiral (LSE: ADM) share price with one eye on the dividend yield. Full-year results delivered Thursday (6 March) didn’t disappoint, with the shares up 5.5% in early trading.

Dividend boost

For the 2024 year, Admiral announced a final ordinary dividend of 91.4p per share, taking the full-year ordinary payment to 162.4p including the interim 71p. That’s a 5.5% yield on the previous day’s closing price.

And it gets better, with a 29.6p special dividend taking the total to 192p for a total 6.6% yield.

I’m a bit surprised the company doesn’t follow recent trends and return extra capital through share buybacks. Earnings per share (EPS) climbing 95% to 216.6p gives us a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.4, so it doesn’t look like the stock is too highly valued.

Cracking results

I really don’t see much for shareholders to complain about in this set of results as profit before tax climbed 90% to £839.2m, based on a 28% rise in turnover to £6.15bn.

CEO Milena Mondini de Focatiis was understandably enthused: “2024 was a remarkable year … as we welcomed an additional 1.4m customers to the group.”

She added: “The main driver of our exceptional performance was our UK Motor business. However, it is great to see UK Household, Admiral Money, and our French and US Motor businesses all report a double-digit profit.

But she also warned: “As we enter into 2025, the market is softening, and the outlook is uncertain.

Competitive market

Uncertainty is very much at the forefront for the insurance business, especially retail insurance of the Admiral kind. It’s a hugely competitive market. And I really think we should be careful over one year’s results, excellent though they might be.

Admiral’s liquidity position looks strong, with a solvency ratio of 203%, even after the dividend. That’s up from an already high 200% a year previously.

Gross loan balances at Admiral Money rose 23% to £1.17bn over the year too. And to me, that adds to the insurance gains in suggesting high customer confidence in the company.

Missed chance?

The share price rise so far on the day is, I think, still fairly modest considering this profit spike. I suspect it reflects the uncertainty of the industry, and the freqent year-by-year lumpiness of profits. With forecast rises in earnings dropping the forward P/E over the next two years, I just can’t see Admiral as overpriced.

I currently own Aviva shares, and I have Legal & General on my list of candidate buys. But those are heavily into savings, investments and commercial insurance. And I like the idea of going for a retail-focused insurer like Admiral.

But dividends aren’t guaranteed. And a big one-off special can sow the seeds for future disappointment if it’s not repeated. It’s in a cyclical sector, and I can see volatility in the share price in the short and medium term. And dividend volatility too. But I definitely think it’s one to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

10% yield! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to consider buying FTSE income stocks like this one?

| Harvey Jones

While US shares turn volatile FTSE 100 income stocks like Phoenix Group Holdings are holding steady. Many also offer amazing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Just a few short weeks ago Scottish Mortgage shares were flying high, but as Harvey Jones points out, we've all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: this FTSE 100 dividend stock can keep paying passive income for years

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 100 company suffered falling profits in the past few years. But we might have just seen the year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was desperate to buy IAG shares a month ago, but after a bumpy month he's dodged a bullet.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

This top growth stock’s down 33% since February! Here’s why I bought more shares

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he used a double-digit dip in this exciting growth stock to add to his position in…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A 3.4% dividend yield may not be much, but investors should take a closer look at Associated British Foods shares

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to income shares, a 3.4% dividend yield doesn’t jump out as an opportunity. But Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 strategies for trying to make money in a volatile stock market

| Stephen Wright

What should investors do when the stock market's down one day and up the next? Stephen Wright has some ideas…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s lead and safeguarding against Trump’s trade tariffs

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett recently criticised new US trade tariffs, likening them to an “act of war”. Mark Hartley examines the defensive…

Read more »