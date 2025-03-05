A lump sum investment in this FTSE 100 share and this gold fund could pay dividends in what’s shaping up to be a tough 2025.

A FTSE 100 share and an ETF for cautious investors to consider in March!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Researching solid stocks to buy in uncertain times? Here’s a FTSE 100 share and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to consider. I think they could thrive even as inflationary dangers and recessionary risks grow.

Going for gold

Fears of returning high inflation continue to power gold stocks higher. The iShares Gold Producers UCITS ETF (LSE:SPGP) has jumped 14.8% since the start of 2025 as investors have piled into precious metal stocks.

Gold’s hit a serious of record highs since the start of last year. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down, according to a growing number of analysts.

Last Thursday (27 February), Goldman Sachs researchers were the latest to hike their price forecasts. They think the yellow metal will end the calendar year at $3,100 per ounce, up from a previous target of $2,890.

An intensifying global trade war could push consumer price inflation (CPI) sharply higher. S&P Global thinks US tariffs on Canada and Mexico alone would boost CPI by 0.5% to 0.7% — assuming said taxes persisted through 2025 — which would in turn prompt the Federal Reserve to pause planned rate cuts.

But gold’s bull case isn’t just built around inflationary pressures. Other factors, from escalating geopolitical tensions to economic cooling in the US and China, are also helping bullion prices appreciate.

That’s enough about the gold price outlook. So what about the iShares Gold Producers ETF itself?

It’s important to say that investing in mining stocks as it does can be a risky business. A wide range of issues — from disappointing exploration results to power-related production outages — can spring up suddenly and cause severe damage to earnings forecasts. This in turn can pull share prices sharply lower.

But by investing in a range of shares (64 in total), this fund can help limit the impact of such problems on overall returns. Major holdings here include industry giants Agnico Eagle, Newmont and Barrick Gold.

Over the past year, this iShares fund has risen 44.3% in value.

Fizzing higher

Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) is another rock-solid stock worth considering in these turbulent times. This is demonstrated by its long record of unbroken annual dividend growth dating back to the early 2010s.

The business bottles and distributes some of the world’s most popular drinks labels including Coca-Cola itself, Fanta and Sprite. These five-star brands remain in high demand at all points of the economic cycle. Coca-Cola HBC can even hike prices on them without a significant dip in volumes, allowing it to overcome inflationary pressures.

Don’t just take my word for it though. Last year’s 13.8% organic sales rise demonstrates its ability to thrive even when consumer spending is under pressure.

Like any share, however, Coca-Cola HBC isn’t totally risk-free for investors. Adverse exchange rate movements have been problematic of late, reflecting trouble in its emerging markets.

But on balance, I’m expecting sales and profits to continue rising strongly over the near term. The business is tipping organic revenues and earnings to rise 6% to 8%, and 7% to 11% respectively, in 2025.

Coca-Cola HBC shares have risen 38.7% in the last year. I expect them to keep rising as investor demand for safe-haven shares increases.