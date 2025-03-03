Can someone turn £20,000 in savings into a £14,900 second income? With enough time, Stephen Wright thinks this could be realistic in the stock market.

£20,000 in a cash ISA? Here’s how an investor could aim to turn that into a £14,900 second income

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In an uncertain economic environment, a second income is an extremely valuable asset. And UK savers with their money in cash ISAs might be surprised at what they could achieve.

There are no guarantees, but a £20,000 investment in UK shares today could generate £14,900 per year in passive income by 2055. That sounds like a lot, but I think it’s highly plausible.

Dividend stocks

The stock market lets investors buy shares in some of the biggest and best businesses around. These include the likes of Diageo (LSE:DGE), Lloyds Banking Group, and Tesco.

Some companies – including these ones – distribute part of their profits to shareholders. And in the best cases, they return more and more cash as they continue to grow and get bigger.

In the commercial world, things can – and do – go wrong, which means that dividends are never guaranteed. Most importantly, they depend on the business continuing to make money.

Investors therefore need to be ok with ups and downs. But over the long term, I think owning shares in quality companies is likely to generate a better return than keeping money in cash.

Diageo

Diageo — a stock I’ve been buying recently and remain interested in — is a good example. It’s a spirits company that makes some of the most popular gins, vodkas, and whiskies in the world. And this makes it hard to compete with.

The business has been facing some challenges lately, including the threat of tariffs from the US, which is its largest market. As a result, 2024’s earnings weren’t as high as expected.

How serious this threat will be and how long it will last is uncertain. This – along with the general outlook for the business – is something investors need to consider.

Despite the recent issues, the company still increased its dividend per share. And it has a very good record of having done this over a long time, in a variety of different economic conditions.

From £20,000 to £14,900 per year

Turning £20,000 in cash into something that can generate £14,900 per year by 2055 requires an average annual return of 8%. That sounds like a lot, but I don’t think it’s unrealistic.

Using Diageo as an example, the current dividend yield is 3.75%. That’s short of the required rate, but despite a difficult 2024, the firm managed to increase its distribution by 5%.

If the firm can keep doing this over the next 30 years, the average return per year will be just over 8%. And reinvesting dividends at that rate is enough to reach the required level.

The key is time. A company’s ability to keep increasing dividends for decades – rather than years – is what can really generate big returns for investors.

Cash is king?

The biggest risk with investing is having to sell stocks at the wrong time. And the best way to avoid this is to have enough cash to handle everyday expenses and extraordinary emergencies.

Keeping enough cash in reserve is therefore a non-negotiable pre-requisite when it comes to investing. So in this regard, cash is absolutely king.

Over the long term, though, I think shares in quality businesses are likely to provide a better return than cash. And this is where I think investors should look for income opportunities.