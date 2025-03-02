Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it ethical to put BAE Systems in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is it ethical to put BAE Systems in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Our writer looks at the ethics of investing in the defence sector. And asks whether BAE Systems deserves a place in his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Deciding what to put in my Stocks and Shares ISA isn’t easy. There are over 60,000 listed companies to choose from, covering a multitude of countries and industries. But the defence sector is one that I’ve never invested in.

And this begs the question: is it ethical to try and make money from companies selling arms and other military hardware? After all, these products are designed to kill people and inflict maximum damage on property.

Conflict(ed)

Monday (24 February) was the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And since this date, the BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price has more than doubled. It’s a fact that many investors have profited from the war.

With the group’s financial performance improving significantly during this period, it’s not surprising that its share price has increased so much.

Comparing 2024 with 2021 — the last full year before the war started — sales have increased by £7bn (33%), new orders are up £12.2bn (57%), and earnings per share has risen by 43%.

The company’s medium-term prospects also appear to be assured. At 31 December 2024, the order backlog was £77.8bn, nearly three times the group’s annual sales.

And with President Trump wanting NATO members to spend more on their armies, navies, and air forces, this trend could continue. Indeed, the UK government announced an increase this week.

In 2025, the company is expecting sales to increase by 7%-9%. And it’s predicting an 8%-10% increase in earnings per share. Remember, these forecasts were made long before America’s president re-ignited the debate on European defence spending.

Value for money?

But I don’t think the company’s shares are cheap. They currently trade on a historical (2024) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of approximately 14. However, it’s the same as, for example, Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest (in terms of revenue) defence contractor. Although, US companies do usually attract a higher valuation multiple than their UK peers.

And if BAE Systems can increase its post-tax profits by 10% in 2025, it implies a forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This doesn’t seem unreasonable for a rapidly growing stock.

But some investors use the P/E-to-growth ratio (PEG) to assess value for money. With a figure in excess of one, some would conclude that the stock is trading at a premium to its growth rate. In other words, it’s overvalued.

Another concern I have is that it’s heavily reliant on the US, which accounts for over 40% of revenue. I assume President Trump wants NATO members to spend more so that the world’s only military superpower can spend less.

Decision time

Personally, I wouldn’t rule out investing in the sector. I subscribe to the view that it’s the first duty of government to keep its people safe. And BAE Systems has benefitted from increased military spending by those trying to defend Ukraine from an aggressor.

Some investors distinguish between conventional and unconventional (for example, cluster munitions) weapons, refusing to fund companies making the latter. I agree with this approach. And as far as I’m aware, BAE Systems doesn’t manufacture these.

But I don’t want to invest. I think the recent share price rally means I’ve probably left it too late. And its dividend isn’t high enough — the stock currently yields 2.3% — to compensate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

