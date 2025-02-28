Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the 1 thing everyday FTSE investors have over billionaire fund managers

Here’s the 1 thing everyday FTSE investors have over billionaire fund managers

Our writer discusses a key advantage that retail FTSE investors with Stocks and Shares ISA accounts have in the stock market.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Let’s be real. Retail investors like myself that buy FTSE shares in an ISA don’t have too many advantages in the stock market. I don’t have powerful trading software that flashes Buy and Sell signals. I don’t have an army of researchers or a Bloomberg Terminal.

Billionaire hedge fund managers and other institutional investors do enjoy such privileges. They can even get in before a company goes public, buying shares at a lower price. They attend private events, like Davos or Sun Valley, where they can rub shoulders with executives.

Indeed, some have the power to move markets. The latest Warren Buffett buy normally gets an instant uplift as soon as the market finds out. In contrast, my occasional £1,000 here and £600 there doesn’t move anything except my own bank balance.

So what advantages do we everyday investors have, if any? I think there is one. And fortunately it’s arguably the most powerful one of all.

Time

The key advantage — and probably the only one — that retail investors have over the market is patience. In other words, time.

Unlike hedge funds and analysts who tend to be focused on the short term (i.e., the next quarter), I have a multi-year investing horizon. So I don’t have to worry about short-term losses and can hold through downturns.

If someone invests £1,000 a month and achieves a market-beating 12% average return, they would have £1m after 21 years. That return isn’t guaranteed, but it’s far from unachievable. And while a million pounds might be chump change to a billionaire fund manager, it would make a big difference to most everyday investors.

At a basic level then, compounding rewards patience. The longer I stay invested, the bigger the potential returns.

In contrast, large asset managers face pressure to outperform benchmarks. But I don’t need to report to anyone, so I can afford to keep holding through downturns without fear of looking daft. 

Foolish investing

Because I’m a long-term investor, I want to invest in companies that are run by management teams that are similarly long-term-focused.

This is why I hold shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). The FTSE 100 trust invests in what it considers to be the world’s greatest growth companies. Then it holds these stocks, ideally for at least five years, but sometimes much longer.

In fact, Scottish Mortgage has over 40 investments that it has held for more than five years. Not all have been winners, of course. But some like SpaceX, Nvidia (up 1,700%), Spotify (up 330%), Tesla (550%), and Ferrari (195%) have done tremendously well.

Over the past 10 years, the trust’s share price is up more than 300%. That’s obviously a very solid return.

Naturally, there is no guarantee that the next decade will be as fruitful. The managers have identified areas which they think are ripe for explosive growth — artificial intelligence (AI), the space economy, and AI-powered healthcare — but these might not progress as expected.

Also, the shares can be extremely volatile. Or as manager Tom Slater puts it: “The returns we aim to produce for shareholders will appeal to many, but the road travelled in achieving them may not.”

As mentioned though, I’m willing to hold through downturns and volatility. Patience is the real advantage I have.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the ultimate FTSE ‘Steady Eddie’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says watching Tesco shares climb steadily upwards is balm for the soul. But will the FTSE 100 grocer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 5 problems could hit the Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds share prices in 2025!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds share prices have surged between 55% and 102% over the last 12 months. But could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 18% in February! Should investors consider this for their Stocks and Shares ISA in March?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wonders if soaraway FTSE 100 bank Standard Chartered would made a nice addition to a balanced Stocks and…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing For Beginners

Have money in a Cash ISA? Here are 3 reasons to consider investing in the stock market instead

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that over the long term, the stock market tends to deliver much better returns than the interest from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Nvidia share price lately?

| Ben McPoland

The Nvidia share price has been all over the place in February. Does this tempt our writer to add the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stunning high-yield dividend stocks to consider buying in March 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has plucked three tempting dividend stocks from the FTSE 100 that look good value and offer juicy yields.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Buy Tesla? I still prefer this FTSE 100 growth stock

| Paul Summers

As someone looking to grow his wealth over the long term, Paul Summers much prefers this FTSE 100 investment trust…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If a 40-year-old puts £500 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Contributing regularly to a SIPP can lead to significant savings by retirement, thanks to the tax relief on offer and…

Read more »