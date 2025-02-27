Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 90%! Is the Ocado share price a rare tech bargain?

Down 90%! Is the Ocado share price a rare tech bargain?

Our writer thinks there are good reasons to explain the poor-performing Ocado share price, but sees some potential glimmers of hope in coming years.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Ocado Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London market contains far fewer tech investment opportunities than its Stateside equivalent. Is Ocado (LSE: OCDO) one of them? Unpromisingly, the Ocado share price has plummeted 90% in four years. But the business does have a decent client roster, has grown substantially and a unique offering in a growing business sector.

Final results were published today (27 February) and so give a good opportunity to assess the current state of the business.

Two businesses in one

Imagine a tradesman who does work himself, but also rents his tools out to other people in the same line of business.

The tool rental business takes off and looks like it could be a huge success (just look at Ashtead). But to grow it requires lots of investment in everything from buying tools to warehousing them and administering rental payments.

So the tradesman continues to earn a living doing his own plastering and decorating. Meanwhile, although the tool rental business is growing, for now at least it actually sucks money up rather than spewing it out.

That, in essence, is how I see the Ocado business model.

It has set up and runs a joint venture for UK grocery home delivery (currently with Marks and Spencer but previously with Waitrose). We know that can make money because it does. Indeed, in the past Ocado overall even had a couple of profitable years on the back of this business.

But the bigger prize for the FTSE 250 firm is licensing its technology to other retailers. They do not just want the tech part, though. They want the whole caboodle, so Ocado has spent years building warehouses and logistics facilities to offer it to them alongside software.

That could set up long-term profitable relationships. But, just as in my example of the tradesman, it eats up capital upfront – a lot of capital.

Is it turning the corner?

Ocado ended last year with net debt of £1.2bn. I see a risk of further shareholder dilution in future if the loss-making business needs to raise more funds.

Revenue in the retail division grew 13% last year. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation) were £45m, a strong improvement on the prior year.

The company does not provide a statutory profit breakdown for its divisions and I do not think EBITDA Is very useful – things like interest and tax can be real expenses. Still, I see clear value in the retail division.

As for the technology division, revenue grew 18% last year to £497m. Here too, adjusted EBITDA was up strongly, to £81m. This year, existing customers are expected to order more capacity and Ocado sees new customers signing on.

But while the company overall reported adjusted EBITDA of £153m, its pre-tax loss was £375m. Finance costs, depreciation and amortisation are real after all.

The latter two may not be current cash costs, though, but instead involve writing down payments made before. So Ocado’s cash flow position is improving. It expects to turn cash flow positive next year. If that happens, I think it could help the share price substantially.

At the current share price, Ocado could turn out to be a long-term bargain. But I think it is too early to tell, so will not be investing yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 19%! This FTSE 100 stock was just having its worst day in 34 years

| Ben McPoland

The WPP share price plunged in double digits in the FTSE 100 index today. But will this writer take advantage…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Dividend Shares

Taylor Wimpey shares fall again as profit tanks 32%! But is now the time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Taylor Wimpey shares can't stop falling and today's full-year results haven't helped matters. However, our writer thinks the long-term outlook…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering an investment of £10 a week in these UK dividend shares could result in a £1,727 passive income

| Stephen Wright

Regular investing can generate some terrific results. And Stephen Wright thinks some FTSE 100 dividend shares are better than they…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Barclays shares have passed £3. Can they get to £5?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has sat on the sidelines while Barclays shares have soared. He thinks they may keep going higher. So,…

Read more »

Market Movers

Down 19% today, the Ocado share price gets a big thumbs down from me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest results out today that have caused a sharp reaction in the Ocado share price…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Looking to target £100 a week in passive income? Consider these UK shares

| Mark Hartley

Earning a second income from dividend shares is a common goal for many UK investors. Consider the following strategy to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the WPP share price slumps on FY results, is this a big buying opportunity for me?

| Alan Oscroft

I've been watching WPP share price weakness for the past few years. Have mixed 2024 results just pushed it a…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in stocks with a high dividend yield could make this amount of passive income

| Mark Hartley

Our writer explores how a portfolio of UK shares with above-average dividend yields can lead to compounded returns and a…

Read more »