I’ve been watching WPP share price weakness for the past few years. Have mixed 2024 results just pushed it a bit too low now?

As the WPP share price slumps on FY results, is this a big buying opportunity for me?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Media group WPP (LSE: WPP) reported a fall in 2024 revenue, and the share price slid 20% in morning trading Thursday (27 February). The day’s low so far, of 616.6p, is the cheapest it’s been in the past 52 weeks.

From a peak in early 2022, the share price has lost more than 45%. But I don’t think the results are as bad as the day’s big sell-off suggests.

Disappointing quarter

Revenue less pass-through costs fell 2.3% in the fourth quarter. That dragged full-year revenue on the same basis down 4.2%. But on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, WPP reported a full-year gain, up 2.3%.

The company has been through a restructuring phase, and CEO Mark Read spoke of “significant progress against our strategy in 2024“. But he added: “The top line was lower, however, with Q4 impacted by weaker client discretionary spend.”

In a business dedicated to advertising, PR and commercial communications services, that’s key. But does anyone really expect discretionary spend to be booming right now when inflation and interest rates are high, and individuals and businesses alike have less of the disposable stuff in their pockets?

I don’t. And in the current economic environment, this set of results looks decent to me. If anyone thinks the market has overreacted and unfairly marked a stock down, it’s a good time to consider buying, right? That’s what’s in my mind.

Changing strategy

WPP’s refocus of recent years looks to be bearing fruit. With its simplified client structure, around 92% of its business is now represented by just six agency networks.

As with many companies in public-facing industries, artificial intelligence (AI) is growing in importance. The company described AI, data and technology as “increasingly central to the way we serve our clients; critical to new business wins“.

Wins include Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark and Unilever. These few alone make for a nicely diversified global selection, and to me they show WPP’s wide appeal.

WPP expects 2025 full-year LFL revenue less pass-through costs to be somewhere between flat and a 2% drop. That’s a bit disappointing. And I suspect it could keep the share price under pressure for much of the year.

AI future

The focus will be on AI development in the coming year. But I worry AI could erode its competitive advantage. Imagine a time when all we’d need to do is ask an AI model to design an advertising and marketing campaign.

Could it eliminate the need for media agencies like WPP altogether? I don’t see it happening any time soon. And I reckon expertise, experience and business contacts should still have lasting value. But it’s a scary thought at the back of my mind.

Ultimately it has to be down to valuation. Prior to these results, analysts had the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio dropping to 9.5 by 2026. The 39.4p dividend just announced represents a 6% yield on the 650p share price at the time of writing.

WPP has long been bubbling under my list of potential buys for my ISA.These results might just move it up a bit.