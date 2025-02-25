Member Login
Tesla stock is 30% off its highs. Time to consider buying?

Back in December Tesla stock was charging towards $500. Today however, it’s not far off $300. Is this an opportunity for growth investors?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has experienced a sharp pullback recently. Currently, it’s trading about 30% below its all-time highs (set late last year).

Is now the time to consider buying the growth stock? Let’s discuss.

Two sides of the business

When I look at Tesla from an investment perspective, I always see two distinct parts of the business. First, there’s the electric vehicle (EV) side of the company, which is generating revenues and profits now. Then, there’s all the future stuff – full self-driving vehicles, robotaxis, artificial intelligence (AI), humanoid robots, etc.

Now, I’m really not that excited about the EV side of the business. Because ultimately, it’s struggling at the moment.

For example, in January, Tesla’s year-on-year EV sales fell 63% in France, 60% in Germany, 44% in Sweden, and 8% in the UK. This weakness can be attributed to several factors including lower consumer demand, more competition from rivals (nearly all major auto manufacturers have slick new EVs now), a lack of new models, problems with vehicles (Tesla has recently made product recalls), and dislike for CEO Elon Musk.

However, I am quite excited about all the future technology. When I think about Tesla’s robotaxis and humanoid robots, there appears to be a lot of potential (even if a lot of it is a long way away).

For example, if the company can crack full self-driving technology (FSD) and is able to roll out fleets of robotaxis, it could enjoy a whole new growth trajectory. It’s the same with humanoid robots (Tesla has already developed the Optimus robot but this is still years away from a commercial rollout).

What’s it worth?

The question is, how much should investors pay for all this future potential?

Currently, Tesla trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 122 using the 2025 earnings per share forecast. That’s a really high valuation.

To put that earnings multiple in perspective, Nvidia – which is spearheading the AI revolution with its high-powered chips – currently trades on a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 30. So, Tesla is about four times as expensive as Nvidia (which many investors think is pricey).

Now, I could probably justify a P/E ratio of 50 (maybe 60) for Tesla given its significant growth potential. But a ratio of 122 doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

Because there are quite a few risks to consider here. For example, what if robotaxis don’t actually come to fruition anytime soon? Or what if Elon Musk is really distracted by his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Alternatively, what if Musk leaves Tesla to focus on xAI or SpaceX?

Given the sky-high valuation, I don’t see Tesla as a great investment for me or other investors today. To my mind, it’s just too risky at current levels.

Of course, if the stock continues to fall there could be an opportunity to consider. But it would have to be trading at a much lower valuation for me to be bullish.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

