Just released: February’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: February's lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable investment.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Investors with a more conservative desire might find the Ice style appealing. By focusing on businesses that have shown consistent financial performance and growing dividends, we seek to beat the market with a mix of income and steadily rising share prices. We consider this to be a lower-risk investing strategy than Fire, but company and industry specific risks mean diversification remains important.

Ice investing can generate large, short-term gains on occasion, but we’re primarily seeking steady gains over time, and shallower declines during wider stock market falls. These qualities are most commonly found in established firms, but the Ice approach does not focus exclusively on large companies. We often see ample opportunity to invest in medium-sized companies, with strong niche positions in their industry and the ability to grow their dividends for years to come.

“The company also commands a lower valuation than other businesses that have technological innovation as a cornerstone of their strategies – while the long-term dividend track record might offer assurance to Ice-style investors.”

Mark Stones, Share Advisor

February’s Ice recommendation:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

