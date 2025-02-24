Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think a SIPP might be better to build a £1m portfolio than a Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s why I think a SIPP might be better to build a £1m portfolio than a Stocks and Shares ISA

Our writer lays out three advantages a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) can have over an ISA when it comes to building a portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most investors have probably read that there are a growing number of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires. But Hargreaves Lansdown revealed last year that the number of SIPP millionaires on its platform had jumped 20% in two years, from 3,166 to 3,794.

To be honest, this didn’t surprise me, as these DIY pensions have a few distinct advantages when it comes to building a sizeable investment portfolio. Here are three of them.

Government top-ups

Once someone pays into a SIPP, the government gives tax relief of 20%. Taxpayers on more than the basic rate can claim back more via self-assessment. 

For example, if I put £800 into my SIPP, the government automatically adds £200, bringing the total to £1,000. It normally appears a few weeks later. Because the government top-up is also invested, the portfolio can start to compound quickly, especially with regular contributions.  

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Uninterrupted compounding

It’s often said that investing is a marathon, not a sprint. This is true, and it plays into another key strength of the SIPP — investors can’t access money in it until the age of 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

That has two immediate benefits. One is that it completely removes any temptation to take money out of the portfolio to spend on a new car, holiday, house renovation, dream wedding, emergency, whatever.

By contrast, a Stocks and Shares ISA is an easy-access platform. I can sell my shares at the push of a button, then have the cash sat in my bank account within days. But a SIPP prevents pot-dipping, assuming an investor is under 55. Of course, life does sometimes mean we need ready access to our savings, so the Stocks and Shares ISA has that advantage.

The second thing that’s excellent is its compounding process (interest being earned upon interest). Since I can’t touch the money early, it stays invested for longer. And the longer the compounding period, the bigger the final pot should be.

The first rule of compounding is to never interrupt it unnecessarily.

Charlie Munger

Fostering a long-term mentality

I’ve been investing in my own pension for a few years now. And because I intend to own the shares I have bought for potentially another two decades, my SIPP portfolio experiences far less churn than my ISA.

It also helps when I’ve to be patient with a particular investment. Take Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) for example. I’ve owned shares of the e-commerce enabler in my SIPP for many years.

However, I added to my holding in 2020 at what was (in hindsight) too high a value. In other words, I overpaid for my shares. Less than 18 months later, the stock had crashed 80% due to rising interest rates and my entire holding fell into the red.

It basically stayed that way for two years, as the chart below shows.

Yet during this period, the company continued growing its business and adding merchants to its platform. So instead of selling, I waited patiently for my position to recover (which it did last year) and I’m convinced the long duration nature of the SIPP fostered patience.

Shopify does face a lot of e-commerce competition, which is something I need to keep an eye on. But over 875m consumers — one in every six internet users — bought something from a Shopify merchant’s online store last year. That’s impressive, leaving me keen to remain a long-term shareholder.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an ISA investor needs to put away to aim for a million

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how long it would take an investor to potentially build a million pound portfolio, and says…

Read more »

US Stock

£10,000 invested in NIO stock a month ago is already worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags the short-term pop in NIO stock and outlines some of the reasons behind the move, with an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The Nvidia share price hasn't done well in 2025 so far, and this writer thinks investors considering the S&P 500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£900 is enough to start investing in March!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at an out-of-favour FTSE 100 stock that might be worth considering for someone who's ready to start…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 8% today after a profits warning, is the B&M share price now as cheap as its products?

| James Beard

It’s no surprise B&M's share price reacted badly to today's outlook. But is this an opportunity for investors to bag…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 60% this month, is FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group worth a look?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group has been crushed in recent weeks. Could this be a major opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE dividend stock to buy now and this is what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns to AI to pick himself the best dividend stock in the market now and compares it to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: this well-known S&P 500 stock will outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares could do well over the next five years. But Edward Sheldon sees more growth potential in this well-known…

Read more »