Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £900 is enough to start investing in March!

£900 is enough to start investing in March!

Ben McPoland looks at an out-of-favour FTSE 100 stock that might be worth considering for someone who’s ready to start investing.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nine hundred quid might not sound enough to start investing. But in today’s digital age, it’s easily enough to get the ball rolling.

A common mistake to avoid in the stock market though is to see it as a get-rich-quick mechanism. Indeed, as daft as it sounds, it’s arguably better to not even think about buying stocks at all.

Confused? Let me explain.

A small stake in a real business

When someone buys shares, say, of Diageo (LSE: DGE) they’re getting a stake in a real business. In Diageo’s case, that’s the global sales of alcohol brands such as Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray and Gordon’s gin. These labels are ubiquitous in bars, restaurants, supermarkets and homes across the UK and beyond.

In its last financial year, Diageo reported an operating profit of nearly $6bn on revenue of $20.2bn. That was slightly less than the year before because the global spirits market has been in a slump due to high inflation and weak consumer spending. Meanwhile, there’s a risk Gen Z is drinking far less.

Consequently, investors have been worried about its business prospects and the share price is down 41% in three years. As a shareholder myself, this hasn’t been a great time.

So what?

This goes to prove that it’s the performance of the underlying company that will decide how the stock performs over time. So investors need to weigh up the risks as well as the opportunities before putting money into a company.

They should ask themselves questions like, does the firm sell timeless products that people love? Does it do so at a healthy profit? In Diageo’s case, the answer is yes to both questions, despite the current weak sales growth.

The second thing investors need to understand is the price they’re paying to invest. Right now, Diageo stock has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16 for next year. In other words, it is trading at 16 times the forecast earnings for its next financial year.

That looks reasonable to me and suggests the share price could bounce back if this period proves to be a blip. That is, much of the bad news might already be priced into the stock’s valuation. Therefore, I think Diageo could be worth considering as an investment in March.

Invest in businesses, not stocks

My point here is that investment decisions require careful consideration, rather than simply buying a stock on a whim. There’s a real-world business behind every share — ideally a high-quality one. Each has its own strengths, risks, and carries a certain valuation.

Spreading risk

The struggling Diageo share price proves that even an established firm that owns world-class brands isn’t guaranteed to be an automatic winning investment. So I think it’s wise to build a diverse portfolio of shares. That way, a couple of rotten eggs won’t stink out the whole portfolio.

Perhaps that might involve investing £450 into two different stocks each month. After a year, that would result in a portfolio of 24 companies, which is a decent spread.

If someone invested £900 a month and managed to achieve an average 10% annual return, they would end up with a £1m portfolio after just 24 years. Certainly not a bad outcome from scratch!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The Nvidia share price hasn't done well in 2025 so far, and this writer thinks investors considering the S&P 500…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 8% today after a profits warning, is the B&M share price now as cheap as its products?

| James Beard

It’s no surprise B&M's share price reacted badly to today's outlook. But is this an opportunity for investors to bag…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 60% this month, is FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group worth a look?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group has been crushed in recent weeks. Could this be a major opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE dividend stock to buy now and this is what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns to AI to pick himself the best dividend stock in the market now and compares it to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: this well-known S&P 500 stock will outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares could do well over the next five years. But Edward Sheldon sees more growth potential in this well-known…

Read more »

Value Shares

Should I buy IAG shares to capitalise on the global travel boom?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares are performing well at the moment. But could there be better ways for Edward Sheldon to profit from…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing For Beginners

Hunting for cheap shares? Here’s 1 to consider and another I’m running from

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up one cheap share that's starting to undergo a major strategy shift but also points out another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares a year ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have been one of the FTSE 100’s worst performers over the last year. But the company’s competitive position…

Read more »