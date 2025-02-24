Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 4 powerful words from Warren Buffett!

4 powerful words from Warren Buffett!

Warren Buffett reckons that investors should never bet against the world’s largest economy and its capacity for innovation over the long term.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has delivered many words of investing wisdom over the past few decades. Often, his most powerful have been the simplest.

For instance, in his 2021 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote these four key words: “Never bet against America.”

Since the aptly-named Oracle of Omaha said that, an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has unleashed a tidal wave of innovation and investment. Nvidia alone has added nearly $3trn to its market capitalisation — more than the entire London Stock Exchange!

Any investor who had heeded Buffett’s words four years ago and bought into an S&P 500 tracker would be up over 60% with dividends. For the tech-driven Nasdaq 100 index, the return is around 70%.

And even though Buffett has been selling stocks in recent quarters, he says that the majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio will remain invested in the US market.

US dominance

Imagine the following workday — not totally out of the ordinary — for someone in the UK.

They are woken up by the alarm on their Apple iPhone, before rising to make a cup of Costa-branded coffee (owned by Coca-Cola) and a bowl of cereal (probably a brand from Kellanova, commonly known as Kellogg’s). 

Munching their flakes, they scroll through social media — Instagram, Facebook (both owned by Meta), and X. Then they go to work (perhaps in a Ford, Tesla, or Uber rideshare). 

In the office, they check their emails (Google or Microsoft), and probably use software and platforms from Workday, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Perhaps a couple of Zoom meetings will take place. 

After work, they go home and order some food (via Uber Eats). Then they unwind with Netflix and YouTube — owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) — before doing a bit of shopping on Amazon.

Before turning in, they book a relaxing weekend away (through Booking Holdings or Airbnb). 

Meanwhile, every single card/online payment they’ve made all day (and every day) is processed by Visa or Mastercard.

A cheap tech stock

Four years ago, Buffett also said: “In its brief 232 years of existence…there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America.”

When I look ahead to future potential mega-trends (space exploration, quantum computing, virtual reality, etc), it is US-listed firms that are in pole position to dominate.

Take Alphabet. Best known as the parent of Google and YouTube, it also owns robotaxi firm Waymo. Last year, the company provided over 4m driverless taxi rides, averaging 150,000 trips per week. Waymo is moving into Austin and Texas in 2025, as well as Tokyo, then Miami in 2026.

Then there is quantum computing, which Google has been working on for over a decade. That could be an utterly transformative technology, driving the US stock market even higher.

Admittedly, Alphabet does face regulatory scrutiny and competitive threats to its search empire. But currently trading at just 21 times forward earnings, I think this US stock is worth considering.

Diversification

Beyond Alphabet, there’s a risk that many US stocks are currently overvalued (which probably explains why Buffett has been selling). So I think some allocation to other shares — cheaper UK ones, for example — is a wise move.

Longer term though, I still want exposure to the US market due to its record of innovation and growth. Many of its top firms also have massive international operations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Uber Technologies and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Visa, Workday, and Zoom Communications. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares that could generate £1,000 in passive income from a £20,000 investment

| Ken Hall

Considering building a passive income? Ken Hall has two high-yield financial services stocks that pay well above the Footsie average.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the 12-month price forecast for Barclays shares!

| Royston Wild

Barclays shares are tipped by City brokers to continue rising sharply. Does this make the FTSE 100 bank a no-brainer…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is the easyJet share price looking cheap right now?

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall takes a look at the easyJet share price to see if it looks like good value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 29%! Is this my chance to buy Tesla stock?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has lost over a quarter of its value since just before Christmas. Does this make it a Buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in 2025! This growth machine is soaring in my Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shines a spotlight on one top-performing holding in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. Why is it doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are among the FTSE 100’s best performers over 12 months, and I’m not surprised. This great firm stood…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is riding high – time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he continues to hunt for bargain FTSE 100 shares to buy even after the blue-chip index…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an ISA investor needs to put away to aim for a million

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how long it would take an investor to potentially build a million pound portfolio, and says…

Read more »