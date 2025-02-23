Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 hot REITS to consider for a long-term second income!

2 hot REITS to consider for a long-term second income!

A lump sum or regular investment in these real estate investment trusts (REITs) could help supercharge an investor’s second income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are designed to support investors in building a reliable second income.

In exchange for breaks on corporation tax, these entities must pay 90% of profits from their rental operations out in the form of dividends. Many of these property investment trusts even regularly exceed this threshold.

There are other reasons why REITs can be a terrific source of long-term income, too. These include:

  • Robust cash flows that can be paid straight out in dividends.
  • Predictable rental income thanks to multi-year tenant contracts.
  • Inflation-linked leases that protect against rising costs.
  • The potential for dividend growth as rents rise and new properties are acquired.

Safe as houses?

With a focus on the highly stable residential lettings market, The PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) can offer even greater income reliability to investors. In the last financial year (to June 2024), rent collection was 99%, while occupancy was a healthy 96%.

PRS REIT might be dependable but it’s by no means boring. Ripping rent growth across its portfolio of roughly 5,500 homes is sending earnings through the roof.

Revenue and adjusted profit were up 17% and 90% respectively in fiscal 2024. Results have been especially impressive because of the REIT’s focus on family homes, a segment where market shortages are especially acute.

A stream of industry data since then implies that trading conditions remain ultra supportive for the company. Office for National Statistics (ONS) data on Wednesday (19 February) showed UK private rents kept rising at a robust pace, up 8.7% in the 12 months to January.

Government plans to supercharge housebuilding between now and 2029 could impact future growth rates. But I believe rents may still rise sharply up to then (and potentially over the long term) as Britain’s population rapidly increases.

Investors can currently grab a market-beating 3.8% dividend yield with PRS REIT shares.

Big cheese

Profits at Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX) are (in theory) more susceptible to economic downturns. But it’s another top investment trust that’s worth considering, in my opinion.

I actually currently hold this REIT in my own portfolio.

Tritax owns and lets out large warehouse and logistics assets across the UK. It therefore has considerable long-term growth potential as the e-commerce segment steadily grows.

But this is not all. Changes to supply chain management has boosted sector demand following the pandemic, and could continue if new trade tariffs come in that increase onshoring.

Tritax also has an opportunity to profit from rapid expansion in the data centre sector. Last month it acquired a 74-acre site near Heathrow Airport which it considers a “prime EMEA data centre location“.

As with the residential property segment, Tritax’s market is also grossly undersupplied and therefore experiencing significant rental growth. The business enjoyed annualised rental growth of 5.1% on reviewed leases during the six months to June, latest financials showed.

Tritax Big Box shares currently boast a healthy 5.6% dividend yield for 2025. I expect the company to remain a great dividend stock over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reliable UK dividend stocks that investors like for passive income

| Mark Hartley

Passive income is best when it’s stable and reliable. Our writer seeks out some of the top dividend stocks preferred…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greatland Gold shares 1 year ago is now worth

| Dr. James Fox

Greatland Gold shares have caught my eye in recent months, partially because of the trade volume, but also the recent…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Think the FTSE 100 has no good growth stocks? Think again…

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 has a more impressive array of growth stocks than the FTSE 100. But investors who ignore the…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £100k SIPP could turn into a £1m+ SIPP in 30 years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a SIPP as an ideal vehicle for long-term investment. Here he explains how an investor could aim…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£2K in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing today

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare couple of thousands pounds, a stock market beginner could start investing. Our writer shares some thoughts to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 100 stock has just doubled my money! What do I do?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has reaped outsized rewards from private equity specialist 3i Group, the top-performing FTSE 100 stock over five years.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 rookie ISA mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

Seemingly small choices can have big impact on the long-term valuation of a Stocks and Shares ISA. This writer identifies…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: 3 reasons I’m buying this February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that now is as good a time as any for him to buy specific FTSE 100 shares.…

Read more »