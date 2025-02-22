The smaller mid-cap index for building some long-term passive income? Yep, I think I see a lot of very attractive dividends on offer.

With 7%+ dividend yields, are these among the FTSE 250’s best passive income stocks?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As interest rates look set to fall further in the coming year, trying to earn passive income from cash savings seems less attractive. Stocks and Shares ISAs are looking ever better to me. And quite a few FTSE 250 stocks are catching my attention for their attractive dividends.

Assura (LSE:AGR) is one, with a 7.9% forecast dividend yield. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of leased-out heathcare properties.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Price fall halted?

The Assura share price slide of the past five years is painful. But on Monday (17 February), the stock gained 9% in a single day on news of a takeover approach.

US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts made overtures regarding a possible cash offer at 48p per share. That’s 23% above the closing price on 14 February.

The board says the offer would “materially undervalue” the company and has rejected it.

Long-term value

Buying a dividend-paying stock only to have it bought out underneath us for cash means we’d be looking for something else to buy pretty quick. But at least we might have more cash to invest if we make a quick profit.

I wouldn’t consider it for that though, as these things have a habit of disappointing. If no deal comes off, I’d expect the share price to fall back. And we could be back to worrying about that long-term price fall again. Any kind of commercial real estate surely still faces uncertainties too.

But this tells me I’m not the only one who thinks a lot of our FTSE 250 REITs like Assura are worth considering now. At least one big US investor appears to agree.

Time for change

Zigup (LSE: ZIG) might not be a name that gets investors’ heads nodding in recognition. But it’s really just the old Redde Northgate which changed its name last year.

The new name for the vehicle rental and fleet management firm is apparently “allied to a refreshed strategic framework under the new pillars of Enable, Deliver and Grow“. I don’t really know what that means. But I do like Zigup’s 8.3% forecast dividend yield.

I’m less impressed by the 16% fall in underlying first-half earnings per share (EPS) the company posted in December. But it did say at the time that its “outlook is unchanged and remains in line with market expectations“.

Covered dividends

Those expectations include a full-year EPS fall, but a return to earnings growth in 2026. We’d be looking at a price-to-earnings ratio of eight for the 2025 year, dropping to seven on 2027 forecasts. And there’s a solid Buy consensus.

Analysts expect further dividend rises, well covered by earnings. The dividend has been growing over the long term, with just a few minor dips. Together, they make me think Zigup has to be worth considering for those wanting to build up a passive income pot.

We’re still in a tough market here with plenty of competition. And a shaky economy could put pressure on business rentals. But I think the signs look good.