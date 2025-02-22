Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

By following a few simple steps, our writer aims to build a brilliant Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term. Here’s the approach he’s using.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a fabulously rewarding thing. But for many investors it may not turn out that way. Partly that reflects the approach someone takes to their ISA.

Here is how I go about trying to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Step 1: deciding how much to invest

There is an annual allowance for how much someone can invest in their ISA. I would be happy to take full advantage and invest £20k annually if I could. But investors need to be realistic about their own situation and financial circumstances.

So I try to invest what I can while juggling all of life’s other financial needs. And that amount is not necessarily the same from one year to the next.

Step 2: picking the right ISA

With so many Stocks and Shares ISAs available, I want to make sure I am using one that suits my own needs and objectives.

Even what seem like small fees and charges can add up over the course of time and eat into my investment returns.

Step 3: setting investment goals and choosing an approach

What works for one investor may not suit another. We each have our own goals, risk tolerance, timeframe and approach. For example, some investors like to stick to dividend shares, but in my ISA I have a mixture of growth and income shares.

I think a key part of trying to invest successfully is sticking to what I know (what Warren Buffett calls an investor’s “circle of competence”).

Step 4: building a portfolio

Part of my risk management approach is to make sure my ISA is always invested across multiple shares not just a single great hope, no matter how promising it may seem.

I aim to hold shares for the long term, so I am willing to spend a lot of time researching before I buy (and sometimes holding on even for years until I can buy at what I think is an attractive price).

As an example, consider Cranswick (LSE: CWK).

While you may not be familiar with the name, you likely are familiar with the food producer’s products and may well have eaten its sandwiches or other items many times without knowing who made them.

I like the business. The market is large and resilient. Cranswick has built economies of scale and long-term supplier relationships. It has a network of factories that enable it to serve large grocers nationwide and has proven its business model.

Last month, it reaffirmed its guidance for full-year performance. It grew its annual dividend last year by 13%, making for 34 years of continuous dividend growth. Yum!

One risk I see is weak consumer demand, which could pose a threat to sales volumes.

Still, at the right price, I will happily buy Cranswick shares. But for now the company is on my watchlist but not in my Stocks and Shares ISA, as the price is too high for my tastes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% in a month, is Tesla stock a falling knife?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has taken a tumble over the past few weeks. Christopher Ruane is itching to buy it at the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

£9k could earn over £100 a month in passive income if invested in the right selection of blue-chip shares over…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares like a billionaire – for £800

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, a market newcomer could start buying shares on a limited…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s my strategy to enjoy a first-class retirement with passive income from UK dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his long-term plan to earn a lucrative second income in retirement by investing in high-yield dividend shares.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares creep back above book value, have I missed my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As an increased dividend and the prospect of share buybacks send Lloyds shares higher, is there still value on offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £200 a week invested could target a £9,091 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how, by investing a couple of hundred pounds each week, an investor could target an annual…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the Glencore share price

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he believes a re-rate in the Glencore share price is coming in the years ahead, despite…

Read more »