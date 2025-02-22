6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does this one fit the bill?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A dividend stock with a big yield can be a great way build up long-term income. But we don’t usually want to see a share price slump at the same time. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND). Just look at this share price chart, especially over 10 years…

Dividend yield boost

Land Securities is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT). I find myself increasingly drawn to them at the moment. We’ve had share price weakness across the board, as the property market has been under pressure. That depresses asset values, makes borrowing harder, and raises the general risk of failure. No wonder the market has turned away from the sector.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

But a fallen share price can give a nice boost to the dividend yield, and we’re looking at a forecast 6.9% here. Well, we will be if the dividend is maintained. And that can be another risk for an investment firm facing high borrowing costs.

Cheap borrowings

With first-half results posted in November 2024, we heard that the average cost of debt had risen. In times of high interest, that’s not surprising. And it can definitely be a bit of a worry. But wait, it’s still only 3.5%, up from 3.3% a year previously.

That was at 30 September. And the update said “we expect this to remain stable during the second half“. If we still see a debt cost of 3.5% at full-year time, when the Bank of England’s base rate is likely to still be at 4.5% (or not much less at best), I’ll see that as a big win.

Gross borrowings added up to £3,624m with £2,954m in medium-term notes. And that total is really not far off the trust’s £4.3bn market capitalisation. I suspect it could weigh fairly heavily on the share price for a while yet.

But there was still £2.2bn of cash and undrawn facilities available at the end of September. And the company reckons it could stand a 40% fall in portfolio valuation before its covenants could start to bite. I rate the liquidity as maybe under a bit of pressure, but nowhere near critical.

Retail risk

The trust is big in shopping centers and retail parks. And the rise of online retailing could keep property values low and turn investors away. But it can work both ways. Investors with the money to spend can often buy properties at bargain rates.

In December, Land Securities snapped up 92% of the Liverpool ONE shopping centre for £490m. Of that, £35m is deferred for two years, and the company reckons it should see a 7.5% return on its initial outlay. I think it got a cracking deal.

The shopping centre has a mix of retail, restaurants, bars, and high-profile leasure brands. It’s also home to the Everton Two official retail store (Everton Two, Liverpool One, geddit?). And it’s very busy.

I might be contrarian. But I rate the chances of the death of bricks-and-mortar retail as greatly exaggerated. And I think this share has to be worth considering for REIT investors with long-term income plans.