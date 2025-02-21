3 little-known UK shares for investors to consider buying

UK shares outside the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 don’t get much attention. But there are some quality businesses that investors should keep an eye on.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In the stock market, the best opportunities are often where other investors aren’t looking. And I think this is definitely true when it comes to UK shares. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 get a lot of attention – and rightly so. But beyond this, there are some quality companies I think investors should have on their radars.

Cohort

One example is Cohort (LSE:CHRT). The company is a collection of six smaller businesses focused on defence technology, specifically communications and sensors.

With this type of business, demand is highly sensitive to political (in)stability. Obviously, this isn’t under the company’s control and this creates a risk that can’t be ignored.

The firm’s growth strategy however, has been very successful. It looks to acquire businesses that can complement its existing operations and leave current management teams in place.

This is the kind of model that the likes of Diploma and Halma have applied very effectively. And I think investors should keep an eye on Cohort as a business with a lot of potential.

Porvair

I also think filtration equipment manufacturer Porvair (LSE:PRV) is worth paying attention to. Its products help keep aircraft fuel clean and lab samples free from contaminants.

These industries can be cyclical and this is a risk. With aerospace, for example, investors should pay close attention to the ongoing issues at Boeing and (to a lesser extent) Airbus.

Importantly though, these industries also have high barriers to entry. Both aircraft equipment and laboratory filters need to meet strict quality standards and specifications.

This means customers have limited (or no) choice when it comes to suppliers and this translates into a lot of pricing power for Porvair. In this regard, it reminds me of Rolls-Royce.

Forterra

Forterra (LSE:FORT) is a straightforward business – it makes bricks. And a combination of efficient manufacturing and UK-based production helps it maintain lower costs than its rivals.

The business is naturally vulnerable to downturns in UK construction output. Furthermore, the debt on its balance sheet has been increasing over the last few years, which creates risk.

On the plus side, the government is aiming to boost housebuilding. And this should mean that demand for bricks is set to pick up before too long.

Lower costs than competitors is a big advantage for any business. It’s the advantage Howden Joinery Group has and I think there’s something similar here.

Off-the-grid

With high-quality shares, it’s often hard to find opportunities in stocks that other investors are looking at. These usually present themselves when the market overreacts to some news.

A bit further off the beaten track, however, there are companies that don’t necessarily get the attention they deserve. And that can mean buying opportunities come around more often. I think Cohort, Porvair, and Forterra are stocks investors should think seriously about buying.

At the very least, they should take a closer look and keep an eye on them going forward.