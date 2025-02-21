Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k across this FTSE 100 share and ETF would have more than DOUBLED in just 5 years!

£20k across this FTSE 100 share and ETF would have more than DOUBLED in just 5 years!

Looking for ways to supercharge your stocks portfolio? Consider a lump sum investment in this FTSE 100 share and this ETF.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a diversified portfolio allows investors to spread risk as well as target market-beating returns. Someone who invested £20k equally five years ago in this particular FTSE 100 share and exchange-traded fund (ETF), for instance, would have more than doubled their money to £45,493.

I think these London-listed stocks remain top investments to consider. Here’s why.

A top fund

A blend of soaring tech earnings, sustained monetary support, and a rebounding US economy has driven the S&P 500 through the roof since 2020. Over the past five years, the index-linked fund iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (LSE:CSPX) has delivered an average annual return of 14.8%.

Admittedly there’s more risk to buying US-focused funds like this today. This is because growth-sapping and inflation-stoking trade tariffs introduced by President Trump could be coming.

Intelligence provider S&P Global thinks US tariffs on Canada and Mexico alone will boost consumer price inflation (CPI) by 0.5% to 0.7%. That’s assuming said tariffs persisted through 2025.

S&P also thinks US real GDP over the next year will be 0.6% lower if new trade taxes are introduced, with the Federal Reserve pausing planned rate cuts earlier than anticipated.

Yet despite this threat, I’m still confident about the S&P 500 looking ahead. While past performance is not always a reliable indicator, the index has been resilient despite past macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil.

Since February 1995, the S&P 500 has appreciated by a whopping 1,160%. I believe it’ll continue soaring over the next 30 years too.

For one, it still provides significant exposure to growth themes like increased digitalisation, the growing green economy, rising healthcare demand, and the financial services boom. A substantial weighting of multinational large-cap shares also makes it less reliant on a strong US economy to drive earnings than a mid-cap tracker is.

Finally, the S&P 500’s unique mix of innovation champions and established industry leaders provides growth potential as well as resilience over the long term.

Game on

Investing in individual shares doesn’t provide security through diversification like an ETF. But it can also deliver superior returns if stock pickers choose wisely.

Take Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), for example. Since 2020, the tabletop gaming specialist has delivered an impressive average annual return of 18.3% as sales have kept soaring.

Since it opened its first shop in the late ’70s, the fantasy wargaming hobby has become a multi-billion-pound industry. And through its Warhammer line of products — which it has been cultivating for almost 40 years — Games Workshop has become the undisputed market leader.

This is reflected in the premium prices of its models and other paraphernalia, and consequently its enormous profit margins. Core gross margin was 67.5% in the six months to 1 December.

Can Games Workshop continue its stunning share price ascent, though? Some analysts have concerns, reflecting less scope for earnings growth as what was a niche hobby has become more mainstream.

I have no such concerns, however. For one thing, the business continues to rapidly expand its store network across the globe. It’s also taking steps to supercharge its royalty revenues, as illustrated by its blockbuster TV and film deal with Amazon last year.

Revenues growth may slow during economic downturns. Still, over the long term, I’m expecting Games Workshop to keep delivering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Oh dear! Warren Buffett says people should only invest in companies they understand

| James Beard

Warren Buffett, the American billionaire, says research is the key to being a successful investor. But our writer thinks it’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in an ISA to earn a £700 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland digs into some numbers to show how a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio could eventually throw off a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Now that’s a surprise! The Lloyds share price went up despite disappointing results

| James Beard

The Lloyds Banking Group share price reacted positively to its 2024 results. Initially, our writer struggled to understand why.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 trust outperform Rolls-Royce over the next 5 years? I think so — and then some!

| Mark Hartley

Our writer believes this US-focused FTSE 250 investment trust could have the potential to beat Rolls-Royce's price performance by 2030…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Standard Chartered share price jumped 5% on FY results

| Alan Oscroft

Investors have pushed the Standard Chartered share price higher in the past 12 months. Judging by these results, it seems…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

3 little-known UK shares for investors to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

UK shares outside the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 don’t get much attention. But there are some quality businesses…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price is 40% off its highs. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Back in 2021, Glencore’s share price was near 575p. Today however, it’s near 330p – around 40% lower. Is this…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Worried about the future of the Cash ISA? Consider investing like this for potentially great returns

| Royston Wild

The Cash ISA is tipped for massive changes in the coming months. This could provide fresh opportunities for savers, says…

Read more »