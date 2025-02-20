Member Login
Here's how investors could target £4,973 in passive income from a £10,000 holding in this FTSE 250 media gem

This FTSE 250 firm generates a very good yield that I think might deliver exceptional returns over time. And it looks undervalued at the moment too.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) has fallen 15% from its 22 July one-year traded high of 88p.

As a share’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its share price, this has pushed up its annual return to 6.7%. By contrast, the average FTSE 250 yield is just 3.3% and the FTSE 100’s is 3.5%.

It is also very close to the 7% minimum I look for in shares selected for my passive income portfolio.

This is designed to generate a high yearly passive income so I can keep reducing my working commitments. Passive income is money made with minimal effort, most notably, in my view, from dividends paid by holding shares.

How much passive income might it generate?

Investors taking a £10,000 stake in ITV should make £670 in first-year dividends. On the same 6.7% average yield this would increase to £6,700 over 10 years and after 30 years to £20,100.

However, these payouts could be even greater if the standard investment process of dividend compounding were used. This involves buying more of a stock with the dividends it pays.

By doing this on the same 6.7% average yield (which is not guaranteed, of course), the dividends would be £9,506, not £6,700. And on the same basis, it would rise to £64,217 after 30 years, rather than £20,100.

Including the initial £10,000 investment, the total value of the ITV holding would be £74,217. This would be paying £4,973 every year in passive income by that point!

An additional share price bonus?

I only ever buy stocks that look undervalued to me. These are less likely to lose significant value over time than overvalued shares, in my experience. Conversely, such a stock is more likely to gain in price over the long term.

The first part of my assessment process for any share is to compared its key valuations with its competitors.

ITV currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6 against a peer average of 9.5, so it looks undervalued here. These competitors comprise Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación at 5.8, Métropole Télévision at 9.2, MFE-Mediaforeurope at 10.8, and RTL Group at 12.1.

ITV also looks undervalued on its price-to-sales ratio of 0.8 compared to its competitors’ average of 1.

The second part of my stock price evaluation is to look at what a fair value is based on future cash flow forecasts. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, the resultant discounted cash flow analysis shows ITV is 66% undervalued at 75p.

So the fair value for the shares is technically £2.21, although market vagaries might push them lower or higher.

Will I buy the stock?

A risk to the share is the intense competition in the sector that may squeeze its earnings. It is these that ultimately power a firm’s share price and dividend.

This is even more relevant for stocks priced under £1, as each penny represents a disproportionately large amount of its total value.

This is too much pricing volatility risk for me to take at my point in the investment cycle, aged over 50 as I am.

If I were younger, I would probably buy the stock for its high yield and share price potential and I do think it is worth investors with a longer timeframe considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

