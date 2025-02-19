2 cheap UK stocks I think could thrive during a tough 2025

Looking for the best low-cost UK stocks to buy? Here are two whose share prices could fly even if the global economy splutters.

Navigating the stock market can be extra challenging during tough, uncertain times like this. Yet the London Stock Exchange‘s diverse range of UK stocks still provides investors a chance to achieve strong returns.

Here are two top companies I think share pickers should consider today.

Begbies Traynor

Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) provides a range of services for companies in distress, and is an expert in the field of corporate insolvency.

Its services are in high demand as the UK economy struggles, with latest financials showing revenues up 16% (or 11% on an organic basis) in the six months to October.

A stream of industry surveys since then suggest takings have likely remained strong. On Monday (18 February), the Insolvency Service reported 1,971 registered company insolvencies in England and Wales for January.

This was up 11% year on year, and 6% from December. With businesses facing higher national insurance contributions and National Wage hikes, and spending by consumers remaining weak, insolvency numbers look set to (unfortunately) keep chugging higher.

A strong balance sheet mean Begbies Traynor has headroom to continue investing in its operations and on additional acquisitions to give earnings an extra boost. Its net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio was just 0.2 as of October.

I don’t think this picture is reflected in the company’s low share price. At 93.4p per share, it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9 times.

This provides scope for fresh share price gains, in my opinion. Though be aware that signs of economic recovery could blunt any price appreciation.

Serabi Gold

Tension over the global economy and political landscape is creeping higher, and as a result demand for gold is taking off.

The yellow metal hit new peaks around $2,943 per ounce in recent days, pulling the prices of gold stocks with it. A move through the $3,000 marker looks inevitable to many, a scenario that in itself could fuel further substantial gains.

Investing in gold mining shares can be a bumpy ride at times. Commodity prices are notoriously volatile. On top of this, exploration and production issues can be common, damaging profits even when metal prices surge.

Yet this threat is baked into the share prices of many of London’s mining stocks. Gold miner Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB), for instance, trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 3.2 times.

It’s a rock-bottom reading I think leaves scope for more upwards price action. Serabi’s shares have leapt almost 30% in value since the start of 2025 alone.

I’m also encouraged by Serabi’s efforts to supercharge production from its South American assets.

Group output hit 10,022 ounces in the final quarter of 2024, the highest level for five years. And with 2025’s production tipped at 44,000 to 47,000 ounces, the miner’s targeting annual growth of at least 17.3%.

All in all, I think conditions are ripe for Serabi to enjoy blistering profits growth.