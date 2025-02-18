Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Tesco shares 2 years ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares 2 years ago is now worth…

Over the last two years, Tesco shares have provided investors with gains of around 30% per year when dividends are factored in.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors often think that in order to generate big returns from the stock market, they need to invest in exciting growth stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares. Over the last two years, they’ve generated phenomenal returns for investors.

A jump in the share price

Two years ago, Tesco shares closed the day at 251p. Let’s say that an investor snapped up £5k worth of stock at that price.

Today, the share price is 397p. So, the investor’s £5k investment would have grown to about £7,910 (I’m ignoring trading and platform fees here).

That’s a brilliant return in two years. It works out at about 26% per year.

Dividend income too

It gets better though, because Tesco has also paid dividends to its shareholders.

I calculate that had an investor bought some shares two years ago, they would have been entitled to 23.4p per share in dividends. This would have meant another £466 or so for the investor above who bought £5k worth of stock (assuming the dividends weren’t reinvested).

So overall, the investor would now have about £8,376. In other words, they would have made a profit of £3,376 from their initial £5k investment.

Not bad from a sleepy stock like Tesco!

I was bullish

Now, Tesco shares haven’t always delivered strong returns like this of course. In fact, there have been times when the shares have tanked and investors have experienced big losses.

However, I’ve been relatively bullish on the shares for most of the last two years. And I’ve highlighted the stock as one to consider buying numerous times here at The Motley Fool.

I’ve been encouraged by the company’s rising level of profitability. Over the last two years, the company has raised its profit guidance on several occasions.

I’ve also liked the rising dividend payments and reasonable valuation. Since early 2023, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has often been relatively low at around 10 to 12.

Worth a look today?

Looking ahead, I think the shares could have further to run. For the financial year ending 28 February 2026 (next financial year), City analysts expect earnings growth of nearly 10%, which is decent.

As for the valuation, the forward-looking P/E ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is 13.6. That seems quite reasonable to me.

One factor that could potentially help the shares is the 3.7% dividend yield. If UK interest rates continue to fall, and the rates offered on savings accounts decline, this yield could come into focus.

However, there are also factors that could potentially hurt the shares. One is the UK government’s new National Insurance (NI) rules – these are likely to hit Tesco’s profits.

Overall though, I’m cautiously optimistic about Tesco shares. I believe they’re still worth considering for a portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesco Plc. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 25% from its 52-week high. Should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts think the price-to-earnings ratio of this FTSE 100 stock could fall by half in the next two years if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock just two weeks ago is already worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock's been making big losses and big gains so far in 2025, at least on paper. But long-term valuation…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Here’s why Lloyds shares have dipped sharply

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares got a boost recently when the Treasury petitoned the Supreme Court to go easy on the car loan…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in BAE Systems shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems' shares have lifted off since the start of the decade. But can the FTSE 100 defence giant continue…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£8,000 invested in high-yield dividend stocks could make this amount of passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how dividend shares with yields in excess of 8% can be used carefully in order to build…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Closing in on £6.50, Rolls-Royce’s share price still looks cheap to me anywhere under £9.32

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has gained a lot of ground in the past year or so, but with strong growth and…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Value Shares

The best performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last 5 years is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar FTSE stock has surged over the last five years, outperforming the majority of shares in the large-cap index…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Just £5 saved and invested a day in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could make £11,698 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

Despite a common belief to the contrary, even a small investment regularly made can result in big passive income from…

Read more »