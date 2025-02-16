Member Login
£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how to target passive income of £633 a month

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor could turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income goldmine with a long-term approach to buying shares.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

An investor with £20k and a long-term approach can turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a serious passive income stream.

In fact, in the example below, that £20k ISA could grow in value while also throwing off over £600 each month in dividends – while being invested in proven blue-chip FTSE 100 shares.

Investing long term is an income force multiplier

I mentioned a long-term approach and in my example here, I am using a 25-year timeframe.

The same approach could still turn an ISA into a passive income generator on a much shorter timeframe, just at a lower amount each month.

Time helps here. As shares pay dividends, instead of being withdrawn from the Stocks and Shares ISA, they are reinvested. That process is known as compounding.

Thanks to compounding, more and more shares can be bought that, in turn, also pay dividends – without the investor needing to put in a single penny more beyond the original £20k.

And so the wheel turns, on and on, building bigger and bigger passive income streams.

Over £600 a month for doing nothing?

That depends, of course, on dividends being maintained by the companies in which the investor has bought shares.

That is not guaranteed. No dividends ever are. But it could be that those dividends grow, boosting the passive income streams yet further.

So a couple of key lessons emerge for investors: choose shares carefully and do not put all of the £20k into any one share no matter how good it may seem. Diversification is the name of the game.

Doing that and compounding at an annual rate of 7%, the £20k ISA should grow over 25 years into over £108,000. At a 7% yield, that should throw off £633 a year in passive income (although this is not guaranteed).

Focusing on income, but being realistic

I reckon a 7% yield is realistic in today’s market even when sticking to FTSE 100 shares. But it is a bit more than double the FTSE 100 average, of 3.4%.

So achieving it requires careful share selection, recognising that while some shares offer yields far above the average, that might be a sign that the City perceives an elevated risk of a cut in the payout.

One option to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA is insurer Aviva (LSE: AV). It has been on a tear over the past year, rising 22% (though, in fairness, the FTSE 100 has risen an impressive 17% during that period). Despite that increase, the share still yields 6.7%.

Insurance is a large, resilient market. That attracts competition – but it is also a complex market. Making the wrong decisions can be costly, as shown by Direct Line in recent years.

Aviva has a strong brand, large customer base and proven model.

Its planned acquisition of Direct Line is a double-edged sword. It may distract management and hurt business performance. But it could also be an opportunity to add economies of scale and improve profitability.

After a dividend cut in 2020, Aviva has been growing its shareholder payout handily.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

