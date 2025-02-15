Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 FTSE share I think will soar in 2025

Here’s 1 FTSE share I think will soar in 2025

This FTSE share has become a no-brainer buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. It represents the best opportunity I can see right now.

Posted by
Harshil Patel
Harshil Patel is an experienced private investor, stock picker and freelance investment writer. With an economics background and a career in equities from London-based investment banks, he has built over 18 years of investment experience. Harshil is always on the lookout for good quality, growing companies, with share prices on the move. He has a medium to long term time frame, and loves finding small companies that have an ability to turn into giants.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Demand for travel is stronger than ever. It remains a priority for many according to recent consumer outlook surveys. With more people flocking abroad to spend time on the beach, I’m looking at travel-related FTSE shares to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

One FTSE share that I think could soar to new heights in 2025 is online travel agency On The Beach (LSE:OTB). The company had a record-breaking year in 2024. Pre-tax profits rose 25% to £31m, and total sales reached £1.2bn.

Why this is my favourite FTSE share

But what stands out is the company’s ambition for the coming years. It has a medium-term goal to double sales to £2.5bn. And management have a strategy that looks promising.           

When looking for small but mighty growth shares, I like to find companies that offer something new. For instance, it could be a new product, service, or technology. This FTSE small-cap share has three new developments.

For instance, On The Beach expanded its business to offer city break holidays. This should allow it to capture a larger share of customers’ holiday wallet.

It also started selling holidays from Ireland. This makes sense as it has similar trends and taste for holidays as the UK.

In addition, On The Beach managed to secure a partnership arrangement with low-cost airline Ryanair. This means that it’s now easier for customers to search for Ryanair flights as part of their holidays.

The partnership also resulted in lower admin costs for On The Beach, boosting its profit margin.

Fundamentally solid

Its potential is underpinned by strong financials. Despite sales and profits that are expected to rise by double-digits over the coming years, it remains remarkably cheap. This share offers a price-to-earnings ratio of just 14.

I’d class this as a high-quality business given its 25% profit margin and 19% return on capital employed.

I also like that it has a market capitalisation of just £410m. Small companies of this size can multiply much faster than the large FTSE 100 shares.

Some points to note

Bear in mind that smaller companies can carry more risk. This share in particular is focused on the travel sector. In recent years, the pandemic was detrimental to so many travel-related businesses. And any future crisis that prevents travel would likely hurt these shares.

In addition, if there was an economic downturn, it could also reduce demand for holidays.

Note that between 2021 and 2023 On The Beach shares fell by a whopping 58%. That said, since then, travel has bounced back.

Just recently, the world’s second-largest online travel agency Expedia reported “better-than-expected travel demand”. And several airlines recently reported renewed consumer confidence. That bodes well for On The Beach, in my opinion.

I happen to think this is one of the best opportunities for a FTSE growth share this year. As such, as soon as I can free up some cash, I’ll be popping it into my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended On The Beach Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the FTSE 250 share it would buy in a heartbeat – and it went mad!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wondered whether artificial intelligence was up to the job of finding him a brilliant FTSE 250 share to…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price primed for lift off?

| Andrew Mackie

As an activist investor takes a substantial holding in BP, Andrew Mackie assesses what it will take to energise the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the 5-step Warren Buffett method as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of investment techniques he uses, inspired by the incredible stock market record of Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With a spare £3,000, here’s how a new investor could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how someone with a few thousand pounds and no prior stock market experience could start buying shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares in 2020 has made this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have struggled lately due to economic weakness and rising costs. Are they still worth considering for an ISA…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Don’t look now, but the FTSE 100’s beating the S&P 500 in 2025…

| Stephen Wright

So far this year, UK stocks have been doing better than their US counterparts. So is the FTSE 100 the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would someone need in UK shares to earn £5,000 in passive income each month?

| Alan Oscroft

Thousands of Stocks and Shares ISA investors have built up more than a million pounds and can sit back and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock is remarkably volatile for a mega-cap company. While this presents some opportunities for investors, it’s also inherently risky.

Read more »