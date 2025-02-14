Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how long-term loyalty to UK shares can lead to dazzling returns!

Here’s how long-term loyalty to UK shares can lead to dazzling returns!

The most successful UK and US share investors buy shares to hold for the long term, as this report shows.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple posing with a bunch of flowers in their kitchen on their anniversary

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It can be tempting to buy and sell shares based on short-term market movements. However, history shows us that taking a patient approach to investing in UK shares can be a better way to building wealth over the long term.

Share investing can be a bumpy ride. As we saw most recently in 2020 with the pandemic, markets can sink rapidly, leading investors’ portfolios into a sea of red.

But staying the course and holding onto quality stocks can lead to superior returns over time. Fresh data from trading platform eToro perfectly illustrates the value of this strategy.

A timely release

According to eToro, “loyalty is just as crucial in investing as it is in romantic relationships.” And in a report perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day, it has the numbers to back up its view.

Studying data from Bloomberg and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, it concludes that the likelihood of making a positive return from FTSE 100 shares is:

  • 66% over one year
  • 73% over five years
  • 85% over 10 years
  • 83% over 20 years

The same trend can be seen with US shares, as the chance of generating profits with S&P 500 stocks stands at:

  • 72% over one year
  • 81% over five years
  • 83% over 10 years
  • 95% over 20 years

According to eToro’s global markets analyst Lale Akoner, “time in the market beats timing the market. There are ups and downs in investing just as in relationships, so it’s important not to always panic-sell at the first sight of a red flag“.

Thinking like Buffett

This is not to say that investors should always cling onto their shares if circumstances change. Indeed, eToro says that the likelihood of enjoying a positive return from STOXX 600 shares has declined over time, at:

  • 66% over one year
  • 66% over five years
  • 61% over 10 years
  • 47% over 20 years

But as in other aspects of life, investing throws up some anomalies from time to time. The weight of evidence shows that buying shares with the intent of holding them for a prolonged period — say five years or more — gives investors the best chance of making a solid return.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is a perfect example of how a patient approach can pay off. The lion’s share of his wealth has been made decades after he first began buying shares.

Staying the course

I take a long-term approach to my own portfolio. Let me give you the example of Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) — the share price plunged 14% within four months of my opening a position last April.

Instead of panic selling, I stayed the course, and the share has recovered significant ground. My holding is still down, but only 3%.

I’m confident that — despite intense competition — Legal & General shares will rise over the long term as interest rates are likely to decline, boosting sales and returns from its asset management arm.

I’m also confident its shares will rise as demographic changes drive demand for retirement and savings products. In the meantime, I expect the business to keep paying large dividends (its yield for 2025 is 9%).

Since 2005, Legal & General shares have provided an average annual return of 7.2% through price gains and dividend income. I’m convinced it will remain a solid long-term bet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Would Warren Buffett buy BP shares, as oil excitement grows?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is a big investor in the oil business, and BP's performance has been attracting investor attention in results…

Read more »

Investing Articles

NatWest has just smashed brokers’ dividend forecasts!

| James Beard

After NatWest delivered a Valentine’s Day surprise to investors, our writer thinks the experts may have to raise their dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The NatWest share price slips in early trading despite positive FY 2024 results. What’s the deal?

| Mark Hartley

The NatWest share price is down slightly this morning after the bank released its final results for 2024. Our writer…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares have climbed just 7% — so how come I’m sitting on a 20% gain?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones' trading account is showing only a modest return on his Legal & General Shares, but on drilling down…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: the BP share price could rise in 2025 (or it might fall!)

| James Beard

Following this week’s release of the energy giant’s 2024 results, our writer reviews the prospects for the BP (LSE:BP.) share…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

What’s gone wrong with the FTSE 100’s ‘King of Trainers’?

| James Beard

Feeling the pain of a 28% drop in the JD Sports share price over the past three months, our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it too late for investors to consider buying these outstanding FTSE 100 shares?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright wonders whether now's the time to consider buying shares in the FTSE 100’s outstanding companies, despite some high…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The NatWest share price has doubled in 12 months. These FY results show us why

| Alan Oscroft

NatWest solidly beat 2024 full-year expectations, but the share price fell! Welcome to another typical day on the stock market.

Read more »