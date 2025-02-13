Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much in savings would investors need to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

How much in savings would investors need to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

Our writer outlines a simple recipe to earn passive income from shares. The ingredients include diligent saving, ample time and a sprinkle of patience.

Posted by
Harshil Patel
Harshil Patel is an experienced private investor, stock picker and freelance investment writer. With an economics background and a career in equities from London-based investment banks, he has built over 18 years of investment experience. Harshil is always on the lookout for good quality, growing companies, with share prices on the move. He has a medium to long term time frame, and loves finding small companies that have an ability to turn into giants.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares can be an excellent hunting ground for regular passive income. Many FTSE shares offer dividend yields over 4%. In fact, almost a third of FTSE 100 shares do.

But dividends are only part of the equation. In addition, the underlying companies tend to grow over time. As an investor, building my pot is just as important as withdrawing regular income.

But just how big pot am I talking about? Let’s break it down.

Crunching the numbers

The rule of thumb for withdrawing money suggests that investors can take out 4% of their portfolio balance to avoid running out of money.

That means to earn £3,000 of passive income every month, investors would need savings of £900k.

I imagine most readers won’t have such a sum available right now. And if it sounds like a lot, let’s break it down even further.

I assume investors can earn 8% a year on their investments. I’ve picked this figure because 8%-10% is the long-term average gain for shares, although that isn’t guaranteed.

This means to build a £900k pot, I calculate that one should be able to do so by saving and investing £12,500 annually over 20 years. Or by starting earlier one could invest £8,000 every year for 30 years.

Investing for growth

Deciding what to invest in can often seem like a minefield. With seemingly thousands of potential options, it could be confusing.

For a simple approach, I think investors should consider splitting their investment strategy into two parts. First, the aim is to grow the pot. Second, I’d target a regular passive income.

For part one, I suggest a US-focused exchange traded fund. My low-cost preference is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUSA). With an ongoing charge of just 0.07% it’s one of the cheapest around.

US stocks comprise of many of the world’s growing technology companies. And their success is likely to continue in my opinion.

What I’d buy for passive income

For part two, when an investor is ready to start withdrawing a passive income, I’d suggest considering a dividend-focused fund. My top pick is City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY). It currently offers a 4.7% dividend yield. It also holds many household names that include HSBC, Shell and Unilever.

One of the most impressive factors about this fund is its dividend history. It has been distributing dividends to shareholders for a whopping 58 years back-to-back. Not only that. It has raised it every year too. That’s impressive.

While dividends aren’t guaranteed and companies can cut them at any time, City of London’s track record shows its experience in managing over time.

Right now, it trades at a 2.7% discount to their underlying investments. Although a discount can mean better value, it’s not always the case. It could also mean that its prospects aren’t so strong. That’s why I’d take investment trust discounts with a pinch of salt.

Overall, I’m optimistic my two-part strategy could be a recipe for a successful second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With an 8% yield and a P/E below 12, Taylor Wimpey looks in deep value territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to make a bit of noise about Taylor Wimpey shares. The FTSE 100 stock may be volatile…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Up 8% today, is this one of the FTSE 100 best growth shares to buy?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares for a winning portfolio? This soaring blue chip is worth serious consideration,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields over 7%, here are two FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider in 2025

| Mark Hartley

As the FTSE 100 trades near all-time highs in 2025, some of its top dividend shares still offer highly attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Coca-Cola HBC stock jumped over 9% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

This stock was flying to a record high in the FTSE 100 today, boosted by a strong set of earnings.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock an investor consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA if Cash ISAs get canned

| John Fieldsend

The talk in the papers is of the Cash ISA getting axed, but the Stocks and Shares ISA seems secure.…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

A 5.5% dividend forecast? £2k invested in Lloyds shares could earn an investor this much by 2027

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the dividend forecast for Lloyds stock in the coming years and weighs up whether it could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The average Stocks and Shares ISA turned £10k into £25k in a decade. I aim to beat that

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the long-term total return on the average Stocks and Shares ISA. Yet he still reckons…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

As Barclays’ share price drops 5% on results, what should investors do?

| Roland Head

Barclays shares have doubled over the last year, but the price has now dipped. Does the FTSE 100 bank still…

Read more »