Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k invested in Barclays shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£20k invested in Barclays shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Barclays shares looked like a great investment for growth and dividends. However, after the stock surged, the value proposition isn’t quite as strong.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays’ (LSE:BARC) shares have delivered a 71% return over the past five years. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. There has been a great deal of turbulence and volatility during the period.

Nonetheless, a £20,000 investment in the bank then would be worth £34,200 today. That’s excluding dividends which would have likely contributed an additional £3,000.

A rollercoaster ride

The journey hasn’t been smooth. Barclays faced significant headwinds between 2020 and 2023, including pandemic-driven volatility, Brexit uncertainties, and the 2023 Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, which briefly dragged the sector into crisis.

The stock plummeted to a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.5 in early 2023, reflecting extreme pessimism. However, this proved to be a turning point. Barclays’ strategic overhaul —cost-cutting, capital reallocation and business streamlining — began restoring investor confidence.

By mid-2024, shares surged to decade highs, buoyed by falling interest rates and a brighter outlook for UK banks.

Why consider Barclays today?

The macroeconomic picture’s improving. Interest rates are no longer putting unmanageable pressures on customers, and falling rates also allow banks to unwind their strategic hedging practices.

Barclays’ structural hedge, worth more than £200bn, is expected to lock in £3.6bn in net interest income (NII) for 2025, with over 95% secured via executive derivatives. As older hedges (yielding ~1.5%) mature and refinance at current swap rates (~4.1%), Hargreaves Lansdown forecasts a multi-year uplift, adding £700m+ annually through 2026.

The hedge offsets deposit attrition and cushions rate cuts. In Q3 2024 alone, it delivered £1.2bn (66% to Barclays UK). With a 2.5-year average duration, the hedge ensures stable earnings, supporting Barclays’ target of more than 15% return on tangible equity target.

This is complemented by Barclays’ strategic shift, with the business redirecting risk-weighted assets (RWA) towards the most profitable part of the business — UK retail banking.

Barclays UK averaged a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 19% between 2021-2023 despite only accounting for 21% of the bank’s RWA. Barclays also acquired Tesco’s banking arm in February 2024, further expanding operations in the area.

It isn’t risk-free

Things are definitely looking up for Barclays, and this has been reflected in the surging share price. However, it’s not a risk-free investment. Banks typically reflect the health of the economies they serve, and the UK’s GDP forecast is simply ‘ok’.

What’s more, Trump’s tariff policies, some of which are inflationary, could negatively impact the direction of interest rates in the UK. This could negatively impact the economy, loan demand, and customers’ financial health.

Long-term optimism

Barclays trades with a forward P/E ratio of 8.6, below its 10-year average of 9.1, suggesting room for revaluation. This is reaffirmed by its broader discount to the global finance sector. Moreover, its 2.8% dividend yield and share buyback programme also represent near-term catalysts.

Personally, I’m tempted to buy more, but this stock’s already one of my largest holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

BT shares are just over £1.50 after a 5% dip, so is now the time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

BT shares dropped on Q3 results I thought were broadly positive and this, along with strong earnings growth forecasts, makes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Dividend investors should take a look at falling Unilever shares after Q4 results

| Stephen Wright

As one of the FTSE 100’s most prominent dividend shares falls 6% after Q4 results, should passive income investors consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Passive income of £24,000 a year from an ISA? Here’s how an investor could get that

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons we can generate passive income of £2,000 a month by investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

My favourite UK growth stock has crashed 28%! Should I dive in and buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Growth stocks don't always move upwards in an unbroken line and that's certainly the case for this UK share I…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Should I avoid the FTSE 100 like the plague?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has enjoyed a stellar 2025 against a rocky economic backdrop. Is it time to get out of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flocked to Greggs shares for an appealing mix of growth prospects and passive income following the pandemic. But things…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’m getting nervous about the Lloyds share price

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has soared by more than 50% over the past 12 month, easily beating the wider FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Meta stock is up 17 days in a row! Time to buy this record-setter?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer wonders whether now is the time for him to add Meta stock to his ISA portfolio after its…

Read more »