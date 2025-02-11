3 passive income ideas to consider with FTSE 100 shares

A steady or lump sum investment in FTSE 100 shares and funds can create a formidable second income for investors. Read on.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to make a huge passive income over time.

Its huge selection of multinational ‘old world’ stocks like banks, miners, and consumer goods manufacturers enjoy strong positions in established markets. This typically provides strong earnings growth during the long term and robust balance sheets, an essential combination for those seeking consistent dividends.

There are plenty of ways investors can mine the Footsie for a second income. Here are three investments I think savvy dividend hunters should consider right now.

High yield

The first FTSE 100 stock to look at is Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). At 10.3%, it has the largest forward dividend yield on the index today.

While dividends are never guaranteed, high yielders like this can — if broker forecasts prove accurate — provide a huge stream of income for investors to live off or reinvest. If they choose the latter, someone can supercharge their long-term wealth-building with bigger dividends thanks to the miracle of compounding.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed, and threats like rising competition or changing regulations could impact future payouts. But I’m confident Phoenix’s growing market opportunities and strong cash creation will continue delivering market-beating payouts.

Its shareholder capital coverage ratio was 168% as of last June, providing dividend forecasts with added steel.

Dividend grower

Successful dividend investing isn’t all about hunting large (and realistic) dividend yields, though. Successful passive income chasers also seek companies that can grow dividends over time.

This quality can offset the eroding impact of inflation on dividend income.

Safety product manufacturer Halma (LSE:HLMA) is one such company with a brilliant record of payout growth. Annual cash rewards have grown every year for 45 years. But this isn’t all: at at least 5% each year, dividends have risen at a healthy rate over the period.

This included a 7% year-on-year hike in the last financial year (to March 2024).

The forward dividend yield isn’t the biggest, at 0.8%. But this wouldn’t put me off if I had cash to invest today.

Phenomena like tightening safety regulations and efforts to tackle climate change could lead to further impressive profit and dividend growth. There’s also scope for more earnings-boosting acquisitions, although be aware that additional action on this front creates execution risk.

Risk reducer

A final way for investors to target dividends is by buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares FTSE 100 ETF.

Why? A diversified product like this can, through exposure to scores of blue-chip companies, minimise the impact of dividend problems at one or two companies on overall returns.

For instance, a diving oil price may damage earnings at BP, causing it to cut dividends. But the dozens of other high yielders the fund holds (like Lloyds, Aviva, Glencore, and Taylor Wimpey) help to offset the impact of weak crude prices and falling payouts from oil producers.

The dividend yield on this iShares product stands at a healthy 3.5%. On the downside, it could fall in value during a broader market downturn. But the prospect of reliable long-term dividends still make it worth serious attention in my book.