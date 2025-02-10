Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » £2k invested in Nvidia stock 2 years ago is now worth this boggling amount…

£2k invested in Nvidia stock 2 years ago is now worth this boggling amount…

Jon Smith details how much unrealised profit an investor would have from buying Nvidia stock but is cautious about what the future holds.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a long-term investor. Flipping stocks on a day-to-day basis isn’t something I go in for. Investors with this kind of mindset sometimes miss out on short-term gains. Yet being patient and holding a stock can really pay off. For example, if an investor had put £2k in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock a couple of years back, here’s what it would be worth now.

Exceptional gains

Exactly two years ago, Nvidia shares were trading just above $21. The current price reflects a 510% jump over the period in question. That means the £2k would be currently worth £12.2k. It’s very impressive to think that an investment that size could turn into a five-figure sum in just the space of a couple of years.

Granted, Nvidia has been at the forefront of the AI boom over this time period. The outperformance of this sector alone can be observed when comparing the return to the S&P 500 at a broader level. The index is up 47.3%, which is a profit to be happy about. Yet the stark difference between that and Nvidia really shows the extent of the rally in the individual stock.

Another barometer to compare the return is to assess it against the Magnificent 7. This group of stocks have been the darlings of the market. Besides Nvidia, the group is Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet. Over the past two years, it’s up 262%.

So even with this comparison, Nvidia still stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Digging deeper

The main reason for the gains has come from the explosive AI boom. The competitive edge that the business has, along with the ability to sell AI chips at premium prices, has helped to fuel revenue and profit growth. Demand for AI training skyrocketed with the rise of ChatGPT and generative AI, fueling orders for Nvidia’s high-performance H100 and A100 chips.

It’s worth adding that some of the rally is also down to retail investor speculation. The hype around the company is real, meaning that for many retail investors, it’s the obvious place to turn to if they want to get exposure to AI as a theme.

Looking forward, I don’t think the party is over, but I do see risks ahead. The rise of DeepSeek in recent weeks shows that the AI space is becoming increasingly competitive and at a lower price level. Even though this might not be a bad thing in the long term for Nvidia, it could spook some investors in the short term.

Another risk is that Nvidia’s first-mover advantage in the past two years was unique, and the share price performance reflects that. I struggle to see how the next two years can replicate that, as the pace of innovation and adoption is unlikely to be the same.

The lay of the land

The bottom line is that any investor who owned Nvidia shares over this time period has done exceptionally well. Although I wouldn’t sell my stock if I owned it, I’m not inclined to buy it currently as I feel there are better AI options out there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jon Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bill Ackman just bought 30m shares in this well-known S&P 500 company. He believes it’s currently trading well below its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Nvidia stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock's shown a lot of volatility for a mega-cap company in recent weeks. Dr James Fox explores how an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 reasons Ferrari could continue to be a stock market winner

| Ben McPoland

The global luxury goods market may have struggled in recent years, but you wouldn’t guess that from Ferrari’s soaring stock.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesla stock keep going downhill?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's crashed by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. Our writer explains why he still sees it…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

This US growth stock crashed 99%… then soared 6,398%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what on earth's driven one large US growth stock down 99% and then up almost 6,400% in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 brilliant pieces of investing wisdom from Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's made many billions of dollars by investing in well-known blue-chip shares. Here are three pieces of his investing…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Since the start of the year, the S&P 500's underperformed the FTSE 100. And Stephen Wright thinks investing in the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock up nearly 400% in my Stocks and Shares ISA! 

| Ben McPoland

This writer is starting to take notice of a small-cap stock that is 'up' significantly in his ISA portfolio over…

Read more »