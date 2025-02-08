Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? Here’s how an investor could use it to target an eventual £980 of passive income each month

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how an investor could use it to target an eventual £980 of passive income each month

Our writer demonstrates how an investor could aim to earn close to £1,000 each month in passive income from a £20k stock market investment now.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income plans come in all shapes and sizes. One I use is putting spare money into the shares of blue-chip companies with proven business models. Then sitting back and twiddling my thumbs while they pay me dividends.

Such an approach can also be lucrative, for those with some patience. Here is an example of how an investor with £20k could target an average passive income of £980 each month.

Letting dividends earn dividends

I say patience is important because the essence of this plan is not just earning dividends from that £20k, it is also then earning dividends from those dividends.

This approach is called compounding and it can be great at creating wealth, but it takes time to work. So imagine the investor put the £20k into shares yielding an average of 7.1%. After one year, that would produce £1,467 of dividends. Adding them to the investment, the second year’s haul should be £3,041. And so on…

Compounding like this for 30 years, the portfolio would be worth over £167,000. At a 7.1% yield, that would generate over £980 a month in dividends.

Smart principles of investing

I think 7.1% is achievable in today’s market, although it is well above the FTSE 100 average of around 3.6%.

Focussing only on yield can be dangerous though, as dividends are never guaranteed to last. So instead, I try to buy shares in great companies at attractive prices, only then considering the yield.

An investor should also follow other principles of good investing, such as reducing risk by diversifying. £20k is comfortably enough to split across five to 10 different companies.

One example to consider

When I say 7.1% is achievable, I have quite a few shares in mind. As an example, one FTSE 100 firm I think investors should consider is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). At the moment it offers a 7.1% yield.

The business is simple but highly profitable and cash generative. Cigarettes are cheap to make. But as they are addictive and British American owns a portfolio of premium brands, it has what is known as pricing power.

That has helped it push up prices and generate lots of cash to pay dividends even while cigarette sales volumes fall. I see declining cigarette smoking as a big risk for the firm over the next decade or two.

It could hurt the dividend prospects. British American does aim to keep growing its payout per share annually though, as it has done since the last century.

Choosing a way to invest

With the right approach and a long-term approach then, I think an investor could realistically target £980 of passive income each month from £20,000.

The first move today would be choosing a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA to use for the purpose.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With just £5 a week to spare, here’s how someone could start investing – and aim big!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a stock market beginner could start investing by buying blue-chip shares for less than a pound…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Dividend Shares

2 retirement shares that long-term investors should consider for steady income

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two big-name retirement shares in the FTSE 100 with market-leading positions and track records…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

With a 10.1% yield, should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at an income stock that’s kept its dividend unchanged for five years. But is it high enough…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 23% in a month, can this FTSE 100 stock continue to soar?

| Stephen Wright

Airtel Africa's recently been the FTSE 100’s top-performing stock. With huge opportunities for growth ahead, is it set to continue?

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Since the start of the year, the S&P 500's underperformed the FTSE 100. And Stephen Wright thinks investing in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this a turning point for the Diageo share price?

| Roland Head

The Diageo share price is at an eight-year low. Is this FTSE 100 favourite simply too cheap to ignore? Roland…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits record highs, should I sell my shares and buy an index fund?

| Roland Head

Our writer’s portfolio lagged the FTSE 100 last year, but he’s not giving up on stock-picking and highlights a recent…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have performed well over 12 months but have broadly disappointed investors over the long run. Dr James Fox…

Read more »