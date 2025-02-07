Member Login
Down 15% and with a P/E below 9! Is the GSK share price still in deep value territory?

Down 15% and with a P/E below 9! Is the GSK share price still in deep value territory?

Harvey Jones has something to celebrate after a positive set of results boosted the GSK share price after a disappointing run. Is there scope for more growth?

Harvey Jones
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The GSK (LSE: GSK) share price was causing me a lot of aggro – until Wednesday (5 February). Suddenly it was top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard after jumping 7.61% in just a day!

The GSK (LSE: GSK) share price was causing me a lot of aggro – until Wednesday (5 February). Suddenly it was top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard after jumping 7.61% in just a day!

I bought the pharmaceutical giant’s shares March and May last year, and it’s a novelty for me to see them doing well. I’m not out of the woods yet. On Wednesday morning, my stake in GSK was down almost 20%. When markets close that evening, my paper loss had narrowed to around 12%.

Finally, I’m seeing daylight. A similar thing happened with another portfolio flop Burberry. Just a few months ago I was sitting on a 40% loss. Now I’m 12% to the good. Can GSK shares do the same?

Is this stock a FTSE 100 bargain?

GSK’s full-year results for 2024 beat my personal expectations. Overall, 2024 sales grew 7% to £31bn, with speciality medicines up 19%. This helped offset a 4% drop in vaccine sales.

The board raised its 2031 revenue forecast to more than £40bn, up from the previous £38bn. Its optimism is driven by strong sales in speciality medicines, particularly in the HIV and oncology sectors.

GSK even felt flush enough to announce a mighty £2bn share buyback, its first in over a decade. That’s been a long time coming.

Despite these positive indicators, the shares are still down almost 15% over the last year, and 25% over five years. No doubt they attracted a lot of bargain seekers in that time. Most didn’t get the results they wanted. Is this another false dawn?

The shares still look terrific value and I think they’re worth considering. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s a very modest 8.9. That’s significantly below the FTSE 100 average P/E of 15 times. 

The trailing dividend yield‘s solid but not spectacular at 3.9%.Glaxo’s full-year 2024 dividend will be 61p. The board’s forecasting 64p in 2025, a rise of almost 5%. I’d be happy if that was sustained over the years.

Dividends and share buybacks too

That bumper share buyback, spread over 18 months, suggests management thinks its shares are great value today.

Yet I need to curb my excitement. A number of my portfolio holdings have bounced on upbeat results over the last year. Yet the gains were often whittled away as investors took profits and broader sentiment slipped. UK shares continue to look undervalued. That may take time to turn.

The pharmaceutical industry is fraught with uncertainties, including regulatory challenges and potential legal liabilities. Last year, GSK settled a £1.8bn US class action over Zantac. Whatever its merits, GSK decided it was wiser to pay up and move on. There’ll no doubt be more.

Investors also worry about Donald Trump’s new health secretary, vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy, and how he’ll target big pharma. That could bring more volatility.

Yet with a longer-term view, I’m feeling upbeat. I’m pleased by GSK’s improved outlook and strategic initiatives, and thinks it’s worth considering for income and growth over the longer run. I hope to hold my shares for life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Burberry Group Plc and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

