Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares that could soar if interest rates sprint lower!

2 UK shares that could soar if interest rates sprint lower!

The Bank of England’s latest meeting has fed speculation of swingeing interest rate cuts. I think these UK shares could soar in this scenario.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At its latest meeting on Thursday (6 February), the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate-setting unit cut its benchmark interest rate to 4.5%. The expected move allowed UK shares to cling on to some solid daily gains.

While a 25-basis-point reduction was expected, the split across the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised eyebrows. Seven of the nine members voted for the 0.25% cut. But two — including ‘super hawk’ Catherine Mann — wanted an even-larger cut, to 4.25%.

Why is this significant? Well Mann has regularly voted against cuts in prior meetings, and was tipped by some to do so again today. Thursday’s change of tack suggests a change in thinking, perhaps across the entire MPC, that could lead to swingeing rate cuts in the months ahead.

Share price boost

A sharper-than-expected fall in interest rates would provide a big boost to the UK share complex on the whole. It could potentially turbocharge consumer and business spending, and bring down borrowing costs for British companies.

A strong and sustained drop in interest rates isn’t guaranteed, of course. Sticky inflation — which could be exacerbated by trade wars following US President Trump’s return — may complicate future BoE rate decisions.

But what if interest rates do fall substantially over the short-to-medium term? Here are two UK stocks I think could rise especially strongly and are worth considering.

Berkeley

Housebuilders like Berkeley (LSE:BKG) may be the most obvious beneficiaries of sharp interest rate cuts. The knock-on effect that rate reductons could have on homes demand by boosting buyer affordability may be substantial.

In this scenario, Berkeley shares could rise especially strongly in value. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.6 times, the FTSE 100 builder is much cheaper than its blue-chip peers, which in turn could provide ample scope for price gains.

The housebuilder is, like its peers, already reaping the rewards of recent rate cuts (it said it enjoyed a “a slight [demand] uptick“ in the weeks prior to early December’s latest trading update). This could well continue.

That said, cost inflation remains an issue across the construction industry that could dampen profits. In addition, the benefit of interest rate cuts to Berkeley’s top line could be offset by a prolonged downturn for the UK economy.

But on balance, I think things could be looking up for the Footsie firm.

Assura

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Assura (LSE:AGR) could also turn sharply higher if interest rates fall sharply.

Lower rates can have two significant benefits for these property stocks’ profits. First of all, they can bring down borrowing costs by giving firms an opportunity to find better refinancing deals.

This in turn can also make new developments and acquisitions for growth more financially viable.

Secondly, interest rate cuts could also give Assura’s earnings a boost by driving net asset values (NAVs) higher. The company’s portfolio valuation dropped 1% to £2.7bn in the last financial year (to March 2024), reflecting the impact of Bank of England rate rises. On a like-for-like basis its asset values reversed 4%.

NAVs have improved more recently, and further interest rate cuts would fuel this momentum.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Bear in mind, though, that future changes to NHS policy could have good or bad implications for the REIT’s profits, regardless of interest rate changes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE dividend stock just jumped 17%! So why am I sad?

| Ben McPoland

This investor has mixed feelings today as a quality dividend stock from the FTSE 250 surged higher in his portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why AstraZeneca stock jumped nearly 6% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 heavyweight AstraZeneca helped propel the blue-chip index to a record high today. Here's what investors were cheering.

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Interest rates fall again! Here are 3 FTSE dividend growth shares to consider buying

| Paul Summers

As interest on cash savings becomes increasingly less attractive, Paul Summers has been looking at dividend growth shares for passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% today, I think this FTSE 250 growth share could continue to surge!

| Royston Wild

Babcock International's flying after upgrading its full-year forecasts. I think the FTSE 250 defence share might just be getting started.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price jumps 5% on today’s strong results – but is it too expensive?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails the brilliant long-term performance of the AstraZeneca share price, but wonders whether the FTSE 100's biggest company…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this my chance to buy Alphabet shares?

| Stephen Wright

A big step up in AI spending at Google has investors nervous, but has it created an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how an investor could aim for a monthly second income of £1,200

| Mark Hartley

Mark David Hartley considers how investors could build towards an early retirement plan with a second income from a portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to consider buying in a £20k ISA for income of £1,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying cheap shares and says these two FTSE 100 stocks look tempting today, especially as they offer…

Read more »