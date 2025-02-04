Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A Fevertree director just bought £250k worth of shares! Should I buy this UK stock?

A Fevertree director just bought £250k worth of shares! Should I buy this UK stock?

Could selling shares at £6.93 before buying them back at £7.78 could be a brilliant move for a UK company with US growth plans?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) shares haven’t worked out well for UK investors recently. But the stock jumped 25% last week on news of an investment from the US – and there might be more to come.

I’m very ambivalent about the announcement that caused the stock to surge. However, news that a director has been buying a lot of shares since then has caught my attention. 

US expansion

The reason Fevertree shares have been climbing is because US beverage giant Molson Coors has made an $88m investment for 8.5% of the business. And there are some obvious benefits for the UK firm. 

The company has been looking to expand across the Atlantic, and Molson Coors has a huge distribution network. So access to this – plus marketing support – could be a big benefit. 

On top of this, Fevertree’s balance sheet is in pretty good shape. As a result, the company intends to return cash raised in the $88m investment to shareholders via share buybacks

This, however, is where I start to get mixed feelings. The firm has just sold 8.5% of its shares at £6.93 per share and plans to use the cash to launch a buyback at around £7.78.

This makes the move risky for Fevertree – selling things at one price and then buying them at a higher one is a way of losing money. Investors need to hope the distribution benefits are worth it. 

They could well be – and growth in the US could give overall sales a huge boost. But the immediate winner is Molson Coors, which now owns a lot of shares worth 25% more than it paid for them.

Insider buying

Since the Molson Coors deal, however, something else has happened. Fevertree’s Chief Financial Officer Andrew Branchflower has bought 31,688 shares in the business. 

The average price on this transaction is £7.85 – roughly where the stock is now – making the overall investment worth almost £250,000. That’s a serious investment by a company insider. 

Branchflower isn’t new to the firm either – he’s been with the business for over a decade. And that makes me think that he’s taking the new partnership with Molson Coors very seriously. 

The people that spend all their time working at a company will almost always have a better view than those that don’t. So when they start using their own money to buy shares, it’s worth paying attention.

I wouldn’t buy shares in any business just because someone else is doing so. And that’s true whether the person in question is Warren Buffett, a company director, or anyone else. 

I do, however, think this is something for investors who are interested in the stock to pay attention to. It might even be a sign the market is underestimating the firm’s prospects, even after a 25% gain.

Should I buy?

Fevertree’s latest deal involves selling shares at one price before buying them back at a higher one. That means there’s a risk it could end up looking silly if things don’t pan out as expected.

There’s a lot more to the deal than this and if things go well, it could look like a brilliant move. And management putting its money where its mouth is definitely makes me want to take a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fevertree Drinks Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 flying FTSE 250 shares to consider buying in February!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are rising sharply at the beginning of 2025. And Royston Wild believes they could have much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in growth stock Palantir at the start of 2023 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This skyrocketing artificial intelligence growth stock has made investors an incredible amount of money over the past two years!

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Barclays shares a year ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA allowance invested in Barclays shares a year ago could be showing cracking results today. But it's the long…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2025

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the value proposition of three British dividend stocks that could help investors earn income this year and…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

How much would I need in an ISA for a £2k monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, or Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild explains the potential impact of these products on one's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar value stock down 76% to consider for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a small UK value stock that sports a bargain-basement valuation and growing dividend, making it worthy of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much should an investor considering putting in the stock market to return £250 a week?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at the various metrics investors typically use to calculate how much income they could earn on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Shell shares 4 years ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Anyone who hasn't held Shell shares over the last few years may wish to stop reading right now. As Harvey…

Read more »