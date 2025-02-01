Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 stocks could catapult forward as AI gets cheaper

These FTSE 100 stocks could catapult forward as AI gets cheaper

The FTSE 100 isn’t often associated with artificial intelligence. However, as we move towards the next phase of the revolution, UK companies could prosper.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

DeepSeek — the Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) lab responsible for market chaos on 27 January — looks set to make AI cheaper and more accessible. This will likely hasten the development of AI-powered platforms and the adoption of this revolutionary technology. Having seen Nvidia and other ‘picks and shovels’ stocks surge, it’s likely time for FTSE 100 companies to benefit.

Let’s not forget that the overarching objectives of AI, at least for businesses, is productivity gains. This means companies should be able to achieve more with fewer resources. Lower headcounts, higher output, and hopefully, stronger earnings.

So, who could benefit? Well, in the long run, I’d expect this revolution to touch every company as AI extends into robotics. However, there could be some near-term winners of cheaper AI, including Sage Group (LSE:SGE) and Experian (LSE:EXPN).

Sage Group

Sage, a leading software company known for its accounting and payroll solutions, has been actively integrating AI into its products. With the advent of more cost-effective AI models like DeepSeek’s — or at least using some of DeepSeek’s innovations — Sage could significantly enhance its offerings without incurring substantial costs. The introduction of its Copilot tool exemplifies this, allowing finance teams to quickly identify budgeting errors and improve efficiency.

Moreover, as AI becomes cheaper and more accessible, Sage can leverage these advancements to further develop its AI capabilities, potentially attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. The company’s recent 20% share price jump following promising full-year results indicates strong market confidence, which could be bolstered by the integration of more affordable AI solutions. This positions Sage well to capitalise on the growing demand for intelligent business tools in an increasingly competitive market.

However, given it trades at 34 times forward earnings, investors may wish to tread with caution. Personally, I think Sage is an interesting proposition, but the valuation coupled with the approximately 15% growth rate isn’t overly tempting.

Experian

Experian, a global leader in data analytics and consumer credit reporting, stands to benefit from the rise of cost-effective AI technologies as well. The company relies heavily on data-driven insights to provide value-added services to its clients. With new models enabling cheaper and more efficient data processing capabilities, Experian could enhance its analytics services significantly.

Moreover, the ability to deploy advanced AI at lower costs and in greater numbers allows Experian to refine its predictive models and improve risk assessment tools, which are essential for financial institutions and businesses alike. As the demand for sophisticated data analytics continues to grow, Experian’s enhanced capabilities could lead to increased market share and revenue growth.

Interestingly, Experian stock trades with very similar multiples to Sage. And at 34 times earnings, even with a decent earnings growth rate of around 15%, investors may want to investigate more before making a decision. Personally, I’m adding Experian to my watchlist, but I’m not buying at the current multiples.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, Nvidia, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia — this UK stock uses AI and has a 9% dividend yield too!

| Stephen Wright

RWS Holdings looks like an artificial intelligence casualty. But beneath the surface, Stephen Wright thinks there might be something exciting.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 dividend stock I’m planning to hold for the next decade

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks shares in this little-known FTSE 100 firm are too cheap right now - and…

Read more »

Value Shares

Why the low price of Lloyds shares is a double-edged sword

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have surged on the Chancellor's potential intervention in its motor dispute, making me feel cautiously optimistic.

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing For Beginners

2 brilliant thematic ETFs to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP in February

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for a high-growth ETF for a tax-efficient investment account such as a SIPP? Here are two high-quality products to…

Read more »

Value Shares

Can the NatWest share price replicate its 2024 rally in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

The NatWest share price surged 82% in 2024 supported by share buybacks. Can it repeat its strong performance in 2025?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to build an ISA that gives me £5,000 passive income each month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be generating more wealth and a lot of passive income by effectively using their Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s a handful of cheap stocks that could turn red hot in 2025, according to analysts

| Dr. James Fox

Cheap stocks represent an opportunity to supercharge our portfolios. Dr James Fox details several deemed undervalued by analysts.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to grab these cheap UK shares at a discount?

| Royston Wild

Looking for dirt-cheap UK shares to buy as the hunt for value stocks picks up? Here's one from the FTSE…

Read more »