Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10k invested in 2025’s best-performing FTSE 100 stock one month ago is now worth…

£10k invested in 2025’s best-performing FTSE 100 stock one month ago is now worth…

Mobiles specialist Airtel Africa was the top FTSE 100 stock in January, after investors celebrated confidence-boosting results. So how long can the fun last?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’re one month into the year and I’d never have guessed which FTSE 100 stock would be leading the charge in 2025.

It’s not last year’s double-your-money winners British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines or growth monster Rolls-Royce, but African telecoms operator Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF).

The shares surged 27.1% in January. It swept to the top of the 2025 leaderboard after posting a strong set of results on 30 January, while its second $100m share buyback added fuel to the rally.

Someone who had put £10,000 into Airtel Africa shares at the start of the year would now have £12,710. That’s an impressive return in just a few weeks, but enough of that nonsense. At The Motley Fool we see investing as a long-term process, not a get-rich-quick game. 

So can the £5bn company now build on its stellar results, or will profit-takers whittle the growth away in the weeks ahead.

What’s driving the Airtel Africa share price surge?

Airtel Africa has been on my radar for a while, and Thursday’s (30 January) fab results reminded me of its huge potential. The company operates across 14 fast-growing African markets, where demand for telecoms and mobile money services continues to grow.

In the nine months to 31 December, the group’s total customer base rose 7.9% to 163.1m, while data customer numbers surged 13.8%. 

Revenue jumped 20.4% in constant currency terms, with mobile money revenue alone growing 29.6%. Profit after tax skyrocketed from just $2m to $248m year on year.

CEO Sunil Taldar was bullish about Airtel’s prospects, highlighting the company’s “focus on speed and quality execution”.

Not all the signals are positive. Currency devaluations remain an issue. Notably the devaluation of the Nigerian naira, which hit the group’s revenues once converted back into sterling terms. This remains an issue, with Thursday’s results showing revenue declined by 5.8%, largely thanks to the embattled naira. They have been signs of African currency stabilisation lately.

Can the FTSE 100 group continue to fly?

The shares are up 27.1% this year and 97% over five years, albeit with plenty of volatility in between. So is this the right time to buy?

It’s always tricky investing after a sudden surge, as profit-taking can lead to pullbacks. Airtel Africa still looks attractively valued on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.6 for the financial year starting in April 2025. However, that’s based on sales rising almost 200% over the year ahead. Any earnings miss will be punished.

The company also offers a decent trailing dividend yield of 3.3%, adding an income element to its appeal. And its ongoing expansion and rising smartphone adoption in Africa does create a compelling long-term growth story.

But risks remain. Currency fluctuations could continue to hit reported earnings, but net debt is my biggest worry. This jumped from $3.28bn to $5.27bn year on year. That must be set against positives such as its growing customer base, improving margins and share buybacks.

Given recent performance and strategic investments, I’m keeping a closer eye on this rising star. But I won’t buy it in February. Shares so often retreat after a dramatic leap, and this one still has risks. It’s not the right call for me today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could start investing with £2 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how, even with just a couple of pounds a day to spare, a new investor could start…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in UK shares to earn an £833 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

For any investors hoping to make a passive income, UK shares might be one path towards the goal. Let’s take…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much could a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA earn in the next decade?

| Christopher Ruane

If someone invested a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA now, what might they hope it to be worth in a…

Read more »

US Stock

Investing £750 in the S&P 500 a year ago would be worth this much now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investment in the S&P 500 last year would have beaten the FTSE 100, but cites…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here, in 5 steps, is how Warren Buffett turned £100 into £3,787,464!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer learns a handful of lessons from the masterful investing career of Warren Buffett and his phenomenal long-term performance.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£800 invested this February could be earning a second income by the summer!

| Christopher Ruane

Buying a portfolio of dividend shares is a proven tactic for building a second income. Here's how it could be…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

2 FTSE stocks that could do well with the DeepSeek AI breakthrough

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the implications of the latest AI news and flags up some FTSE shares that could benefit…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s worth more than Greggs! How mad is that?

| James Beard

Our writer’s left scratching his head after learning that a loss-making FTSE 250 stock is valued more highly than a…

Read more »