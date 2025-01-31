Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares jumped almost 15% in January. Time to consider buying?

Scottish Mortgage shares jumped almost 15% in January. Time to consider buying?

Harvey Jones was delighted to see Scottish Mortgage shares end January notably higher despite all the fuss about cheap Chinese AI. It’s still risky though.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares had a jolly good January. I didn’t expect that, given the furore over Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) upstart DeepSeek.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s heavily invested in big US tech, with Amazon (6.3%), Meta Platforms (4.6%) and Nvidia (4.1%) among its top holdings. Yet the sector’s been all over the place this week, as investors struggle to get their heads around DeepSeek.

It triggered a $1trn US stock market crash on Monday (27 January), with Nvidia at the heart of it. Its market-cap crashed by almost $600bn, the largest one-day loss in US stock market history.

Some see DeepSeek as a bullet aimed at the heart of AI’s hype. Others claim by making it cheaper – and more energy efficient – it will boost demand. We just don’t know right now.

Can we still trust in US tech?

Yet the Scottish Mortgage share price is up almost 15% this month, continuing its recent surge. It’s up 37% over one year and 85% over five. The chaos of 2022, when the Baillie Gifford-managed fund crashed by half during a tech rout, is all but forgotten.

This doesn’t make Scottish Mortgage a no-brainer buy. While it’s an exciting way to access disruptive tech, including Elon Musk’s unlisted SpaceX (7.5% of assets), it’s obviously a volatile sector. Today even more so.

Scottish Mortgage lead manager Tom Slater now has one big feather in his cap. On 8 November he trimmed his stake in Nvidia, presciently warning that “the primary challenge hindering large-scale AI adoption remains the high cost”.

Slater highlighted the “skyrocketing costs of training AI”, which he said “raises concerns about the sustainability of current capital equipment spending, including Nvidia chips”. Spot on.

Scottish Mortgage is now the only actively managed investment fund I hold. I prefer to pick my own stocks or leave events to a tracker. But insights like that are worth paying for. Especially since the trust’s annual management charge is a lowly 0.3% a year.

There’s more to tech than Nvidia

Scottish Mortgage isn’t just about Nvidia. Many are excited about SpaceX, particularly the possibility of Musk floating its Starlink satellite operation. It’s been valued at around $350bn.

Another unlisted holding, data analytics platform Databricks, is also eyeing an IPO. Its valuation could top $60bn. It remains to be seen whether these valuations will be dented by DeepSeek or some other disruptive cut-price Chinese tech we don’t know about yet.

I was surprised to see Scottish Mortgage still trades at an 11.7% discount to net asset value despite its strong run. Investment trust discounts and premiums should be treated with caution though. There’s no guarantee that discount will narrow.

I was on the brink of selling my stake last autumn and shoving the money into an S&P 500 tracker. I feared Scottish Mortgage brought an extra layer of risk. But I think Slater’s proven himself since the departure of driving force James Anderson. Since I’m personally up 50% in 18 months, it seems rude to bail out now. I’m also curious about those big IPOs.

For any investor considering the stock, I’d say be my guest, but think long term. Anyone who’s already big on US tech should tread carefully. Especially today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Harvey Jones has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

ISA millionaires love Legal & General shares – and so do I!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was pleased to learn that Legal & General shares are top of the pops among ISA millionaires. Better…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Can the chancellor’s growth plans send these stocks soaring?

| Stephen Wright

Expanding Heathrow and building a new cancer hospital are on the chancellor’s agenda. But which stocks could be set to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are some of my top FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

Forecasts suggest the payout from Footsie dividend stocks in 2025 could be very close to the all-time record set back…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the up-to-date dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields on Glencore shares match the FTSE 100 average in 2025 before soaring past it next year. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an average 10.2% dividend yield, here are 2 dividend shares to consider for an ISA passive income of £1,530!

| Royston Wild

Stocks and Shares ISA investors may be able to generate a four-figure annual income by considering these UK dividend shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: January’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

What does the latest analysts’ take on the Lloyds share price mean for investors?

| Alan Oscroft

City brokers have been bullish about the Lloyds Banking Group share price for the past few years. But that might…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s the FTSE 100’s top performer in 2025! Can it keep flying?

| Royston Wild

Airtel Africa has put other FTSE stocks in the shade since 1 January, rising by almost a quarter. Can it…

Read more »