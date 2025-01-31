Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would someone need to invest to earn a second income of £3k a month?

How much would someone need to invest to earn a second income of £3k a month?

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to see how much an investor needs to create a second income of £3,000 a month from UK dividend-paying shares.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares are a brilliant source of second income. Better still, once an investor’s bought a stock, they don’t need to lift a finger to earn it.

Many investors fixate on the growth opportunities available on the US S&P 500, but there isn’t much passive income to be had there. The average yield’s just 1.1%. By contrast, FTSE 100 shares now yield more than 3.5% on average.

UK companies paid a staggering £92.1bn in dividends to shareholders in 2024, up 2.3% on a headline basis, according to Computershare’s latest UK Dividend Monitor.

The FTSE is a brilliant source of dividends

This is a brilliant opportunity to tap into. While share prices and dividend payments aren’t guaranteed, over the longer run a diversified spread of them should compound and grow very nicely. 

The most common strategy is to reinvest every dividend while in the wealth-building stage, then draw them as income in retirement. Here’s how an investor could target a generous passive income of £3,000 a month, or £36,000 a year, by investing in UK dividend shares.

How much they need to invest to achieve this partly depends on the average yield across their portfolio. So with a 5% yield, they’d need £720,000 to hit that target income. I reckon that it’s possible to aim for an average portfolio yield of 7% while still focusing on high-quality companies. That cuts that target to around £514,000.

Let’s say our investor was starting from scratch. If they invested £1,200 a month and got an average total return of 7%, they’d have around £523,000 after 18 years. That’s quite a large monthly sum to invest. If they cut it to £500 a month, they’d build a similar sum but it would take around 28 years.

Currently, I can see eight FTSE 100 stocks with yields of 7%, or more. One of them pays income bang on 7% – Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND), or Landsec as it calls itself.

Landsec has a high yield but also carries risk

The company’s what’s known as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns a spread of high-quality commercial properties, ranging from office blocks to shopping centres, which should generate a steady, rising rental income from tenants.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As Landsec increase rents every year, it can pay more dividends too. There’s also scope for capital appreciation as property prices rise.

Like every stock, this one has risks. Commercial real estate’s cyclical. An economic downturn can hit occupancy rates and rental income, pressuring dividends.

Office block revenues are threatened by the work-from-home trend, while retail centre footfall can be volatile. Today’s higher interest rates are making the group’s debts costlier to service too. It has net debt of around £3.5bn.

The share price has fallen 15% over the past year, and 42% over five years. Our investor should only consider buying once they’ve built a diversified portfolio of at least a dozen stocks, starting with lower risk profiles.

By doing that, they could build a generous second income that could last for life, and increase every year too. There are risks, but also serious rewards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 10% in a month! Is the abrdn share price set for the biggest comeback since Lazarus?

| Harvey Jones

The Abrdn share price has been through hell but now there are signs that it may be coming back again.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Dividend Shares

Can the Rolls-Royce share price be a top performer again in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying high, but can it keep soaring? Ken Hall has his say on the…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Should I eat some humble pie and buy Tesla stock?

| Ben McPoland

After being wrongly bearish on Tesla stock last year, this investor is left wondering if he should just bite the…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

After falling 6% in a week, should Microsoft be on my list of stocks to buy?

| Stephen Wright

With OpenAI being surpassed by DeepSeek’s cheaper and more powerful LLM, is now the time for investors to consider buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 7%! Here’s 1 AI growth stock that had a surprisingly good week!

| John Fieldsend

As the world of AI has been rocked by a small startup in China, one former growth stock might have…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Which FTSE 100 bank stock is the best value right now?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at which FTSE 100 bank stock is his top value pick after a stellar past 12 months…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for the GSK share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones isn't having much fun playing the GSK share price game. The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical stock must work hard…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 45% in a year, is the Ocado share price about to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why the Ocado share price is down -- and sets it in a wider context as a…

Read more »