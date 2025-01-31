Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are some of my top FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying in 2025

Here are some of my top FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying in 2025

Forecasts suggest the payout from Footsie dividend stocks in 2025 could be very close to the all-time record set back in 2018.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been looking at the outlook for dividend stocks in 2025, and it has to depend a fair bit on how total 2024 dividends turn out. And that picture looks a bit mixed.

According to the most recent Dividend Dashboard from AJ Bell, analysts expect a total of £78.5bn in FTSE 100 dividends for 2024. And that should be backed by total pre-tax profit for the index coming close to beating the all-time record set in 2022.

But against that, forecasts suggest almost no dividend gain over 2023. And cover by earnings looks likely to drop. There are some big dividend yields on the cards. But there must be fears they could come under pressure.

Optimism ahead

At least the City expects dividends and cover to both rise in 2025, but I’m wary of such an early prognosis. Every year for the past few years, these surveys have shown optimism at the start. But estimates keep being scaled back as each year progresses.

I can’t help thinking our dividend focus could do well to shift towards a bit more safety this year. We need to keep an eye on those earnings. So which dividend stocks do I think we should consider as potentially safer buys in 2025?

I’m leaning towards HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) for one, even though its share price has gained close to 50% in the past five years.

Covered high yield

Despite the rise, we’re still looking at an estimated dividend yield of 5.8% for the year ended December. And, importantly if we think payout pressure might emerge in 2025, forecasts put cover by earnings at 2.1 times.

The bank’s exposure to China looks like the biggest risk, with its economy struggling to grow. And who knows what any international trade war may bring?

But in a Q3 update, CEO Georges Elhedery announced “a further $4.8bn of distributions in respect of the third quarter, which bring the total distributions announced so far in 2024 to $18.4bn.

We’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only eight. And forecasts suggest dividend growth in the years ahead.

Real estate investor

Looking for other 2024 final dividends expected to be strongly supported, I see Land Securities with predicted cover of 1.7 times. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates offices, shopping centres, and retail parks

Weak property sentiment might hold the share price back until we see the next bull market. And we might need the economy to brighten. But the expected 6.9% dividend puts it firmly on my consideration list.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Dependable yield

The British American Tobacco dividend has been one of the FTSE 100’s more reliable ones. It hasn’t been cut in the past decade while so many others have fallen around it.

Regulatory challenges combined with uncertainty over the long-term future for tobacco are the main fears. But I can see the stuff being consumed in one form or another long into the future. And a 7.4% dividend, covered 1.6 times by forecast earnings, has to make this a serious consideration too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, and Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s the up-to-date dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields on Glencore shares match the FTSE 100 average in 2025 before soaring past it next year. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an average 10.2% dividend yield, here are 2 dividend shares to consider for an ISA passive income of £1,530!

| Royston Wild

Stocks and Shares ISA investors may be able to generate a four-figure annual income by considering these UK dividend shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: January’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

What does the latest analysts’ take on the Lloyds share price mean for investors?

| Alan Oscroft

City brokers have been bullish about the Lloyds Banking Group share price for the past few years. But that might…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s the FTSE 100’s top performer in 2025! Can it keep flying?

| Royston Wild

Airtel Africa has put other FTSE stocks in the shade since 1 January, rising by almost a quarter. Can it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

3 simple steps to target a £20,000 second income from stocks

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines three straightforward steps someone can take to target a £20,000 second income, starting with just £750.

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.01% yield! Is the 3rd largest dividend on the FTSE 100 one to consider snapping up today?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is filled with fabulous dividend shares, but is this one to think about buying today? Our Foolish…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Sainsbury’s shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

How have Sainsbury’s shares performed over the last two years? Are they worth considering today? Our writer gives his take…

Read more »