Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After falling 6% in a week, should Microsoft be on my list of stocks to buy?

After falling 6% in a week, should Microsoft be on my list of stocks to buy?

With OpenAI being surpassed by DeepSeek’s cheaper and more powerful LLM, is now the time for investors to consider buying AI stocks?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s not been a good week for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). But with OpenAI looking like the firm’s answer to Meta’s Reality Labs and Cloud growth slowing, should I add it to my list of stocks to buy?

The stock is down 6% since the start of the week. And while a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27 isn’t obviously cheap, it’s hard to remember investors being this pessimistic about the stock.

OpenAI

Let’s start with DeepSeek. The Chinese AI startup has launched its own large language model (LLM) and it appears to be outcompeting OpenAI’s ChatGPT – at least, for now. 

There are those who are sceptical of claims about how much it cost to build and what computing power it had access to. But Satya Nadella – Microsoft’s CEO – isn’t one of them. 

One reason is that innovation is almost inevitable in the tech sector. The best firms adapt to change, rather than fending it off, and Microsoft has been as good as anyone at doing this over time.

Nadella expects more of the same with AI. The idea is the growth of LLMs will lead to them becoming commodities, so that customers won’t care about which one they get.

In general, this isn’t a good thing for an industry because it makes it harder to raise prices. But in this situation, having lower costs is more important – and Microsoft’s scale gives it a big advantage.

As Nadella pointed out, this is essentially what has happened with cloud computing. And the winners from this have been Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon – the big US tech companies. 

Azure

On that subject, another reason the stock has been falling this week is because investors were unimpressed with its latest results. Specifically, its Intelligent Cloud division fell short of expectations. 

This could be a bigger problem than the risk of OpenAI not getting a good return on its investments. Intelligent Cloud contributes 43% of the firm’s total revenues and 45% of its operating income.

Revenues from Azure’s division were up 19%, which sounds good. But in the context of a unit that has been growing at above 30% on average over the last couple of years, it’s a disappointment.

Microsoft put the problem down to the fact it hasn’t been able to ease supply constraints. Specifically, it hasn’t managed to build enough data centres to meet customer demand.

The slow revenue growth is set to continue for the next quarter. But the firm is expecting this to get back to 32% after that as it works through its capacity issues. 

One of the key things to watch in the week ahead will be how Alphabet and Amazon are faring. Both companies report earnings and I’ll be looking carefully at how fast their cloud divisions are growing. 

A buying opportunity?

I think the market’s reaction to the emergence of DeepSeek has been something of an exaggeration. Whether or not it’s good news for Microsoft, I think its stake in OpenAI is small in context. 

The faltering in its Intelligent Cloud division, however, looks more significant. So while the share price coming down isn’t enough to convince me to buy the stock yet, I’ve added it to my watch list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 10% in a month! Is the abrdn share price set for the biggest comeback since Lazarus?

| Harvey Jones

The Abrdn share price has been through hell but now there are signs that it may be coming back again.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Dividend Shares

Can the Rolls-Royce share price be a top performer again in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying high, but can it keep soaring? Ken Hall has his say on the…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Should I eat some humble pie and buy Tesla stock?

| Ben McPoland

After being wrongly bearish on Tesla stock last year, this investor is left wondering if he should just bite the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 7%! Here’s 1 AI growth stock that had a surprisingly good week!

| John Fieldsend

As the world of AI has been rocked by a small startup in China, one former growth stock might have…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Which FTSE 100 bank stock is the best value right now?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at which FTSE 100 bank stock is his top value pick after a stellar past 12 months…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for the GSK share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones isn't having much fun playing the GSK share price game. The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical stock must work hard…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 45% in a year, is the Ocado share price about to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why the Ocado share price is down -- and sets it in a wider context as a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest to earn a second income of £3k a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to see how much an investor needs to create a second income of £3,000 a…

Read more »