Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Is this UK media group a cheap growth share or an ailing dividend payer?

Is this UK media group a cheap growth share or an ailing dividend payer?

Ken Hall has one UK growth share in his sights. Is it a bargain hiding in plain sight or do the risks justify the low valuation?

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I happily admit I’m not much of a growth share guy. Typically, my focus is on hunting in the UK stock market for consistent dividend payers in sectors that I like.

However, there is the occasional growth share or two that catches my eye. Given the volatility we’re seeing in the stock market at present, I thought I’d do a deep dive into one company that appears cheap compared to the FTSE 250 index. 

Prominent broadcaster

ITV (LSE: ITV) looks cheap to me at face value. The company is a major player in UK television programming and digital streaming services as it looks to adapt to the rapidly-evolving media landscape.

While the media group has been on my radar for a while, what really caught my eye was its latest results. The success of ITVX, the company’s streaming platform, has helped provide a significant financial boost of late.

In fact, the company noted a 15% increase in digital advertising revenues between January and September 2024 as it continues to capture this growing part of the market.

Shares in the company have climbed 20.5% in the past year to £7.82 per share as I write on 30 January. Despite those gains, it still has a high dividend yield of 7% which is well above the FTSE 250 average of 3.4%.

It’s a similar story with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. ITV shares are trading at a multiple of 6.7 times earnings, while the mid-cap Footsie average is around 12.9. That looks like a bargain to me.

So, why are investors seemingly wary of the stock? There are a few key risks that might be looming on the horizon.

Key risks

First of all, digital streaming is a cutthroat industry. The need to be producing or acquiring relevant content for audiences with ever-changing tastes is a difficult one.

Similarly, while its ITVX business is growing, traditional broadcasting revenues are in decline. That puts pressure on the main business and potentially creates a bit of an ‘all the eggs in one basket’ situation.

Without the ITVX growth, there really isn’t a lot for investors to hold onto in terms of growth potential. Throw in the high cost of producing proprietary content, and the economic uncertainty facing the UK, which could impact on consumer spending, and ITV suddenly doesn’t seem like such a bargain.

Verdict

ITV is an interesting prospect. It is a household name with a long history as a major player in UK media. There are certainly some challenges facing the stock in the medium-term which does make it hard to value.

If the ITVX segment can continue to show signs of growth, then I think it could be a bargain at the current price. However, there is too much uncertainty over my 3- to 5-year investment horizon for me to be buying right now.

In the meantime, I’ll focus my efforts on more defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals to see if there are some bargains to be found.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

2 shares smashing all-time highs as the FTSE 100 peaks

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at a pair of high-quality FTSE 100 stocks that have reached new records since the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The Rolls-Royce share price could soar to 820p, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rolls-Royce share price is in a strong uptrend right now. And one brokerage firm believes this trend's set to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to rate my worst-performing UK stock – here’s what it told me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones knew he was making a mistake when he bought this volatile UK stock, and so it proved. So…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: all that glitters is not always gold

| Andrew Mackie

As DeepSeek wipes $600bn from Nvidia’s market cap, Andrew Mackie assesses the future of the stock and the wider AI…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to find UK AI shares to consider buying

| Christopher Ruane

There's more than one way for investors to get exposure to AI through owning UK shares. Our writer outlines some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can easyJet rocket like the IAG share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been astonished by the stellar performance of the IAG share price over the past year. Now he…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Raspberry Pi shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Over the last three months, there would have been few better investments on the FTSE 350 than Raspberry Pi shares.…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price in a bubble just waiting to burst?

| Alan Oscroft

With the Rolls-Royce share price skyrocketing to undreamed of highs, will it crash in 2025? Or maybe just keep going…

Read more »