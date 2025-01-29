Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could Rolls-Royce shares hit £8 in 2025?

Could Rolls-Royce shares hit £8 in 2025?

Despite a stunning couple of years, this writer thinks Rolls-Royce shares may still have more fuel in the tank. So what’s stopping him from buying today?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last year was another great year for shareholders in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR), just like the year before. Even if Rolls-Royce shares climb by a far lower amount this year – 36% from where they are today – they would hit £8.

Given that the Rolls-Royce share price was in pennies as recently as 2022, that could be an incredible return for some investors.

But how likely might that be to happen (or not) – and ought I to invest?

There is good reason for the share price to be in much better shape now than a few years back, in my opinion.

A sharp drop in civil aviation demand during the pandemic was a real test for Rolls. But since then, revenues have come back strongly.

Created using TradingView

But while revenues were a concern for several years, the bigger one was profits. Making and servicing engines is a business that comes with high fixed costs. So even fairly modest moves in revenue can lead to substantial swings in the profit and loss account.

Looking at Rolls-Royce’s basic earnings per share this is clear.

Created using TradingView

Rolls has made a number of important business moves in the past several years.

It has got rid of some businesses to focus on its strategic core. It has cut costs. It has also implemented an aggressive plan to improve financial performance.

Combined with a boom in demand for civil aviation engine sales and servicing across the industry as a whole and it is a good time for Rolls-Royce.

I’m concerned about the margin of safety

That helps explain why Rolls-Royce shares have soared.

I actually think they could yet go higher from here, including potentially hitting the £8 mark. The price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks a bit pricy to me but not massively overdone. It has been rising but remains well below its peak of recent years.

Created using TradingView

On top of that, the prospective ratio could well be lower if Rolls can improve earnings per share. I expect it to be able to do that this year and next as part of its financial transformation programme – if things go according to plan.

That, however, is where I see potential problems.

Its ambitious targets mean Rolls already has its hands full delivering on its programme with what it can control.

But what about things that are not in the plan, such as a massive external demand shock pummelling revenues and profits again?

We have seen it in the past with the pandemic but also with terrorist attacks, volcanoes, or a bad recession sending civil aviation demand sharply downwards.

I see such a risk as a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’, although it may be decades in the future. Then again, it could be tomorrow – and I do not think the current Rolls-Royce share price offers me anything like an adequate margin of safety to account for that risk.

So, although I do think the shares may move higher still, I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can Tesla stock grow any more?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a trio of potential reasons Tesla stock could end up selling for a higher price than today.…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Could worries about DeepSeek crash the S&P 500 and AI stocks?

| Royston Wild

At 6,054 points, the S&P 500 is looking steady after a poor start to the week. Might this be the…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

How much passive income can an investor make from the stock market?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how it's possible to invest modest sums of money in shares to target passive income in excess…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Forget about DeepSeek! Here are 2 AI stocks that I’m considering buying

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall analyses two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks as Chinese startup DeepSeek takes the world by storm, and looks at…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

1 move to avoid at all costs if the S&P 500 crashes in 2025

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 has had a volatile week, raising fears that a meltdown might be on the cards. Here's what…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Looking for UK shares to buy? This 19p small-cap down 5% today may be worth considering

| Ben McPoland

For investors searching for shares to buy in February, this small UK firm might be worth considering for inclusion in…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: all that glitters is not always gold

| Andrew Mackie

As DeepSeek wipes $600bn from Nvidia’s market cap, Andrew Mackie assesses the future of the stock and the wider AI…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £20 a month could put a stock market beginner on the path to wealth in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how the principles of aiming to build wealth in the stock market can be applied even on…

Read more »