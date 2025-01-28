Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price has jumped 43%. Time to buy this penny share?

The Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price has jumped 43%. Time to buy this penny share?

Eurasia Mining (EUA) is a penny share that has seen some big swings in recent years. How does the EUA share price today grab this investor’s attention?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, penny share Eurasia Mining (LSE: EUA) has jumped 43% in price. But it still sells for less than 3p apiece.

Past price action is not necessarily an indication of what may come in future.

Still, it has me wondering: should I add the share to my portfolio?

Taking the long-term view

As a long-term investor, my reaction on seeing that impressive one-year performance is to wonder how typical it is of the longer trend – and what if anything may change that trend.

Over five years, the share price has sunk 27%.

Even that number does not capture the full story, as during that period the price actually touched 40p. So some investors today could be sitting on a much higher paper (or actual) loss than 27%.

The catalyst for the rising price over the past 12 months — including an 82% increase since the end of May — has been the ongoing question of whether lossmaking Eurasia will be able to offload its Russian assets and if so whether it could get a good price for them.

Along the way last year, it issued new shares as part of a trade finance agreement. Given the company’s financial position (net cash outflows in the first half were £1.2m), I see a risk of further shareholder dilution in future if Eurasia needs to bolster liquidity further.

So, what is the latest news of a possible sale?

It remains a wait and see, with the company repeatedly emphasising last year that there is no guarantee of any sale in future.

Investing, not speculating

Here, I think, is where being an investor not a speculator helps me make a clear decision, quickly.

Warren Buffett asks (in general, not specific to Eurasia) why someone might want to buy a share if they are not attracted by the idea of owning the whole company.

Eurasia has a market capitalisation of £72m. But the company had no turnover in the first half of last year, is consistently lossmaking and its key assets (in Russia) are basically stranded in a geopolitical quagmire over which it has limited, if any, control.

Would I want to buy that company in general, let alone for £72m? No. Absolutely not.

So, do I want to buy a share in EUA at today’s price, or almost any price? Again, no.

That does not mean that this could not be a very lucrative opportunity. If Eurasia can offload its assets at a good price, I reckon the share price could shoot up even from where it currently stands. Bear in mind that 40p price – just a few years ago, enough buyers and shareholders felt that was justifiable to make it happen.

But buying today in the uncertain prospect of an asset sale is far too speculative for me.

Trade financiers and speculators with a radically different risk appetite to me might do very well here (or very badly) at some point. As an investor, though, I will not be joining them.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Prediction: these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 trusts can beat the market in 5 years

| Alan Oscroft

Right now could be a great time to buy investment trusts. The FTSE 250 has many options, and there's a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A dirt-cheap FTSE 250 growth AND dividend share to consider in February!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks this FTSE 250 share could be one of the index's best 'all rounders' for investors to consider.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked DeepSeek for 3 top S&P 500 growth shares and its last pick made me laugh

| Ben McPoland

There's a new AI chatbot on the block, so this investor asked it for a trio of growth shares for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the easyJet share price could take off in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at what could propel the easyJet share price higher in 2025, following a 10% drop in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Amazon shares just 3 months ago would now be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer examines the impressive recent performance of Amazon shares and considers whether he thinks the stock still offers good…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider for an ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 might be hitting record highs this year, but there are still a load of cheap shares knocking…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price is back above £10!

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Scottish Mortgage explores some reasons why the share price has flown back above £10 for the first…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this as good as it gets for the red-hot Tesco share price? 

| Harvey Jones

The Tesco share price has enjoyed a stellar run in recent years. Harvey Jones now wonders if it can still…

Read more »