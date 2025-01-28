Member Login
£11,000 in savings? Here’s how investors could use that to target £2,991 in annual passive income!

Investing in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more of those shares can generate potentially life-changing passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Money made from minimal effort is often referred to as ‘passive income’. And by far the best way I have found of generating it is from dividends paid by shares.

The only significant effort involved is picking the right stocks in the first place. After that, it is just a case of monitoring their progress every now and again.

Despite the negligible labour required, the level of passive income generated can be life-changing. It can make for a much more comfortable daily existence and can allow for an early retirement.

So what are ‘the right stocks’?

I look for three qualities in the shares I choose for passive income purposes.

The first is a good yield. This can change as it is based on a stock’s share price and dividend. However, my minimum starting requirement is around 7% a year.

This is because I can usually get around 4% from the 10-year UK government bond – the ‘risk-free rate’ – and shares are not risk free.

The second facet I look for is an undervaluation in the share price. This reduces the chance of my making a loss on the stock if I want to sell it. Conversely, of course, it increases the possibility that I will make a profit on the share price in that event.

I generally look for an undervaluation of at least 20% from its fair value, based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This assesses a stock’s price relative to where it should be, based on future cash flow forecasts.

And the final thing I want is a business strong enough to support the current dividend and to raise it over time. Consequently, I want a firm with high earnings growth forecasts, as these ultimately power a dividend (and share price) higher.

A case in point

BP (LSE: BP) currently delivers a yield of 5.4%. However, analysts forecast this will increase to 6.2% in 2025, 6.5% in 2026, and 6.8% in 2027.

Its present price of £4.20 looks 60% undervalued to me on a DCF basis. So a fair value for the stock is technically £10.50, although the market might push it lower or higher.

A risk here is that the supply and demand balance of the market tips into a long-term bearish trend.

Nonetheless, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow a stunning 23.8% every year to the end of 2027. I think this should push the dividend and share price much higher.

How much passive income can it make?

Investors considering an £11,000 (the average UK savings amount) holding in BP would make £7,853 in dividend income after 10 years. This is based on the current 5.4% staying the same over the period (which is not guaranteed). It also factors in that the dividends paid out are reinvested into the stock (known as ‘dividend compounding’).

On the same twin provisos, the same investment will make £44,382 in dividend income after 30 years.

Adding in the initial £11,000, the total holding would by then be worth £55,382. This would pay £2,991 a year in passive income.

Given its strong earnings growth potential, and what this might mean for the dividends and share price, I will be adding to my existing BP holding very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

