Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Under £5 now, is this FTSE 100 high-flyer set to soar after new airport deal and strong growth forecasts?

Under £5 now, is this FTSE 100 high-flyer set to soar after new airport deal and strong growth forecasts?

This FTSE 100 airline stock is down substantially from its one-year high, but such a decline might mean it’s a bargain now. I’ve assessed whether it is.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 budget airline easyJet (LSE: EZJ) are down 17% from their 10 April 12-month traded high of £5.90.

Such a drop may signal a bargain to be had. So I took a closer look to ascertain whether it is.

Are the shares undervalued?

On the price-to-book ratio, easy Jet currently trades at just 1.3 against a peer average of 2.9. These comprise Jet2 and Southwest Airlines at 1.8, International Consolidated Airlines Group at 3.9, and Wizz Air at 4.

So easyJet looks very undervalued on this key measure that I have trusted for over 35 years of private investment.

The same is true on the price-to-sales ratio, with easyJet at 0.4 compared to its competitor average of 0.5.

However, it looks overvalued on the price-to-earnings ratio at 8.4 against a 6.1 peer average.

To get to the bottom of the valuation, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own. This examines whether a share seems undervalued compared to where it should be, based on future cash flow forecasts.

This analysis shows easyJet shares are technically 63% undervalued at their current £4.88 level. So the fair value for the stock is £13.19, although market unpredictability may push it lower or higher than that.

What are the higher valuation catalysts?

I see the key risk to its valuation being the intense competition in the airline sector that may squeeze its earnings.

That said, analysts’ forecast easyJet’s earnings will increase by 9.3% each year to the end of 2027. And it is this growth that ultimately powers a firm’s share price higher over time.

In easyJet’s case, such bullishness looks well founded in its full-year 2024 results. Profit before tax soared 34% to £610m from £455m for the UK’s biggest budget airline. And headline profit before tax per seat jumped 24% to £6.08 from £4.91.

The airline forecasts capacity growth for full-year 2025 of around 3%. And it projects about 25% growth in holiday customer numbers over the year, from a base of 2.5m.

I think an additional boost for its earnings should come from a significant increase in its presence in Italy. On 11 December, the European Commission granted easyJet five additional planes at Milan’s Linate airport and three at Rome’s Fiumicino. This will take the airline’s country total to 38, making Italy its second-largest market after the UK.

Will I buy the shares?

A key to investing in my experience is to realise where one is in the investment cycle and to buy stocks appropriate to that.

I am aged over 50 now, so am at the later part of my investment cycle. Consequently, I am focused on shares that generate a very high dividend income for me. This should allow me to continue to reduce my working commitments.

EasyJet currently delivers an annual yield of 2.4% compared to the near-9% I get from my dividend income stocks. So it is not for me at my point in the cycle.

However, if I were even 10 years younger, I would be strongly tempted to buy it based on its strong earnings growth potential. This should drive its share price (and dividend) much higher in the coming years, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

3 of the best British shares to consider buying in February

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares to buy next month? Edward Sheldon believes these three companies have a lot going for them right…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

If a 20-year-old invested £5,500 in Legal and General shares now, they could make £6,446 a year in dividend income aged 50!

| Simon Watkins

Legal and General shares generate one of the highest yields in any FTSE index, so investing now could lead to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

With 3 major new deals signed in under a month, does Rolls-Royce’s £6.05 share price look a bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has risen a lot in 12 months, but it could still go much higher on multiple new…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares at the start of this year is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares underperformed last year as investors baulked at their pricey valuation. Harvey Jones says it looks like they've…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is DeepSeek about to cause a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

With the stock market dominated by US tech companies focused on AI, is DeepSeek's competitor to OpenAI about to brings…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett tells investors to use their paycheque

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time, but his advice is applicable to all of us.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here are 2 that I think could surge in 2025!

| Royston Wild

With an eye on value, Royston Wild picks out two of his favourite UK stocks for investors to consider buying…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock has helped many shareholders build wealth since the start of the AI revolution. Dr James Fox explores some…

Read more »