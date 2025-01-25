Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how an investor could find shares to buy for an early retirement

Here’s how an investor could find shares to buy for an early retirement

Our writer lays out some principles a retirement-focused investor could consider when scanning the market for possible shares to buy.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying shares and letting dividends or capital gains pile up can be a lucrative way to get ready to retire early. But that plan requires an investor to decide what shares to buy.

Here is one approach an investor could consider.

Starting with the end in mind

To boost the value of the portfolio in the decades leading up to retirement, so that it can produce an income through dividends, an investor could choose growth shares, income shares, or a combination of both.

The long timeframe involved here could allow for a growth share to show its real potential, as a young business blooms into something much larger.

But that timeframe could also allow the power of compounding to demonstrate itself. For example, compounding a portfolio of income shares at an annual rate of 7% would mean it should grow by 661% in total over a period of 30 years.

On the hunt for long-term value compounders

In that context, it could make sense for an investor to buy either growth or income shares along the way. Either could compound in value over time.

But I think a key point to ask is: what does the future look like?

In other words, investing for decades ahead is not necessarily the same as when someone with a short-term mindset looks for shares to buy.

So it can be helpful to think about what industries could be thriving decades down the road.

That could be an old one: for example, I expect insurance to remain big business. But it could be a new one too: three decades ago, search engines and social media were in their infancy but both are now huge revenue generators.

Still, in any large or potentially large industry, how could an investor decide from the different shares available what ones to buy?

Why a proven business model can aid investment decisions

One approach is to look for businesses that have a proven commercial model.

That could mean ruling out some real disruptors that go on to be massive successes. But it could hopefully also mean avoiding lots of early-stage companies whose number one skill is burning through cash.

A proven business model not only suggests that a firm has what it takes to make money. It can also suggest that a company is being run by real business managers, not people who confuse having a great idea with having a great business.

An example in practice

To illustrate, let’s look at one share I think investors should consider: drinks giant Diageo (LSE: DGE).

There are risks to long-term market demand, such as lower enthusiasm for alcoholic drinks among young people, compared to older generations.

But I still think the drinks market is likely to stay massive.

Diageo has some competitive advantages that allow it to compete and make profits. I think they could endure for a long time. Its portfolio of premium brands is a huge asset, but so too is its network of unique production sites (such as famous Scottish distilleries) and vast global distribution network.

It has grown its dividend per share annually for decades.

After a 24% share price fall in five years, I think the price-to-earnings ratio of 18 now looks reasonable for such an excellent, proven business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an investor would need in an ISA to earn a £10,000 second income this year (and every year!)

| Christopher Ruane

A five figure annual second income from a standing start? Christopher Ruane walks through the approach he's taking towards this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 hit an all-time high this week — but I still loaded up on this share!

| Christopher Ruane

In a ground-breaking week for the index, why has our writer been buying more of a FTSE 100 share that…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

8 pros and cons of buying shares as a passive income idea

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane buys dividend shares to generate passive income streams. Here's his candid assessment of some good and bad things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is £280 enough to start buying shares for the first time? Yes – and here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how someone with under £300 available could start buying shares for the first time -- and why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How an investor could use a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,120 in dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how an investor could target four figures of passive income next year and every year from a £20K Stocks…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 pieces of Warren Buffett wisdom for new investors – and very old ones!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a handful of lessons from billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett he uses himself in the stock market.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 8% yield looks good but the Vodafone share price is still fighting for a recovery

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines the reasons why the Vodafone share price continues to struggle and what this could mean for investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could aim for an ISA that generates £10,000 each month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income, but the period in which we grow our investments can take time. Dr…

Read more »