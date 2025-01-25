Could a return to private ownership make NatWest shares a passive income goldmine?

According to JP Morgan analysts, the UK government divesting its remaining stake in NatWest could make the shares a top passive income opportunity.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With NatWest (LSE:NWG) shares up almost 100% over the last 12 months, it’s natural for investors to wonder whether that ship has sailed. But analysts at JP Morgan think there’s still an opportunity.

Their expectation is for market share gains, net interest income growth, and the UK government selling its stake to result in higher dividends. If they’re right, this could be a big opportunity.

Investment thesis

First and foremost, the outlook for NatWest – as well as the other UK banks – is positive. Net interest income is expected to grow by around 4.4% in 2025 (and JP Morgan thinks this might be conservative).

UK banks net interest income

Barclays Lloyds Banking Group NatWest 2023 £12.71bn £13.77bn £11.05bn 2024 (est.) £12.7bn £12.94bn £11.15bn 2025 (est.) £13.28bn £13.44bn £11.64bn

Source: S&P Global Intelligence

In a better lending market, NatWest could also be in a stronger position than its peers. The firm has less exposure to car loans than Lloyds Banking Group or Barclays, giving it a stronger balance sheet.

Lastly, the bank is set to go back to being fully privatised later this year, for the first time since 2008. The UK government has reduced its stake to below 10% and is expected to divest this in 2025.

Once this happens, a change in dividend policy could be on the cards. Instead of returning 40% of its attributable profits to shareholders, this is expected to increase to 50%.

Putting all this together, JP Morgan is anticipating a dividend yield of around 7% per year from 2026, based on today’s prices. That’s something passive income investors should pay attention to.

I don’t think the NatWest share price is going to stay where it is if this happens. But investors who buy today could find themselves in a very nice position a couple of years in the future.

Risks

For the first time in a decade, NatWest shares are trading above the firm’s book value. That indicates investors are more positive about the outlook for the business than they have been over the last 10 years.

There is good reason for this – the UK government divesting its remaining stake puts the company in a position it hasn’t been in more than a decade. And that strength should – hopefully – be permanent.

Some of the other issues, though, are less certain. With the car loans investigation, the latest news indicates that the impact on Lloyds and Barclays might be less significant than anticipated.

In that situation, NatWest’s position compared to its rivals might not be strengthened in the way JP Morgan’s analysts are anticipating. So its growth could come in lower than expected.

Furthermore, lending margins across the board are likely to depend on what happens with interest rates over time. And the outlook for this is far from clear at the moment.

The Bank of England is facing a dilemma between keeping rates high and risking a recession or lowering them at the cost of inflation. In either situation, there could be challenges for NatWest.

Too cheap to ignore?

JP Morgan has a price target of £5 for NatWest shares – around 18% above the current level. And the UK government selling the last of its stake is clearly a long-term positive for the bank.

Even if the economic outlook is uncertain, a change in dividend policy could make the stock a very good source of passive income. So I think it’s definitely one for investors to consider.