Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Shell shares for 2025 and 2026!

Here’s the dividend forecast for Shell shares for 2025 and 2026!

Shell shares offer some of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. So should investors consider buying the oil giant today?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As with other major oil producers, demand for FTSE-listed Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares have taken off at the start of 2025. Up 6.1% since 1 January, the business has been driven higher by an mid-single-digit rise in Brent crude prices.

In the last seven days, Shell’s been the fourth-most-purchased share, trust or fund among investors using Hargreaves Lansdown‘s platform. One reason is the potential boost that resurgent oil prices could give to the company’s dividends.

Dividends here have more or less doubled since the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. And City analysts expect this proud record to continue, as can be seen in the table below:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
2024139.30 US cents8%4.4%
2025 146.60 US cents5%4.7%
2026154.20 US cents5%4.9%

You’ll also notice that dividend yields for this year and next sail above the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%.

It’s important to remember

though, that dividends are never, ever guaranteed, and that Shell faces threats that may put these forecasts in jeopardy. So how robust do these payout estimates look? And should investors consider buying the oil major for passive income?

Strong numbers

The first thing to consider is how well these expected dividends are covered by anticipated earnings. As an investor, I’ll be looking for a reading of 2 times and above. At these levels, businesses typically have enough room to pay dividends while continuing to invest in their operations.

On this metric Shell scores incredibly highly. For both 2025 and 2026, dividend cover is 2.6 times.

The next thing to look at is the strength of the company’s balance sheet. This is especially important for oil explorers and producers, whose operations require large amounts of capital expenditure.

Shell’s made strong cash generation one of its prioritises, and it continues to make good progress on this front. Free cash flow was $10.8bn in the third quarter, a result that helped pull net debt more than $5bn lower year on year to $35.2bn.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA consequently fell to 2.2 times, which is reasonable, in my opinion.

However…

Based on all the above, Shell looks in good shape to meet those sunny dividend forecasts. Yet I still have reservations about the oil major’s ability to provide a large and sustained passive income.

Fossil fuel producers are highly cyclical, and a sharp fall in oil prices can cause dividends to fall short despite solid numbers like those above. This is what happened in 2020, when Shell sliced the dividend for the first time since 1945.

While oil prices are rising today, significant supply-and-demand-side threats persist at the start of 2025 that could see them weaken significantly again, hammering Shell’s profits and cash flows. These include soaring output from the US, Canada and Brazil, and poor Chinese demand as the Asia’s largest economy splutters.

As someone who invests for the long term, I’m also concerned about Shell’s ability to consistently pay market-beating dividends as cleaner energy sources become increasingly popular. The firm’s decision to slash renewables-related spending (including to below 10% in 2024) could leave future profits and earnings even more vulnerable in this landscape.

Despite its high yields, I think passive income-chasers should consider passing on Shell shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The genie’s out the bottle! After the US invests $500bn, are Warren Buffett’s AI fears warranted?

| Mark Hartley

The new Trump administration's going full speed ahead with AI development, bringing to light fears Warren Buffett highlighted almost a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Burberry share price soars 15% after today’s results – is there more to come?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stellar performance of the Burberry share price this morning. This puts the lid on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £5,000 in UK shares, how much passive income could an investor expect?

| Mark Hartley

A big question for UK investors is how much to pump into shares with the aim of achieving meaningful passive…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Greggs shares have tanked over the last 6 months and a broker says it’s time to sell

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A City brokerage firm believes that Greggs shares could fall another 17% from here. Should investors give the stock a…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Have I called the BP share price completely wrong?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the slump in the BP share price to pile into this FTSE 100 oil…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Legal & General share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General share price has suffered yet another false dawn, and Harvey Jones is having his doubts. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Shares in National Grid look like a steady choice. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm’s growth prospects might be better…

Read more »